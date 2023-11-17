TikTok finally cracks down on Bin Laden 'Letter to America' videos following massive backlash

The platform emphasized in a recent statement that such content blatantly breaches its anti-terrorism policies and they are actively working to remove these videos and are investigating their emergence on the platform.

TikTok finally cracks down on Bin Laden 'Letter to America' videos following massive backlash
AP Photo, File
Remove Ads

TikTok has announced its response to the spread of videos promoting a letter by Osama bin Laden, which rationalized the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The platform emphasized in a recent statement that such content blatantly breaches its anti-terrorism policies and they are actively working to remove these videos and are investigating their emergence on the platform.

The 2002 letter, originally published by the Guardian, gained attention on various social media networks earlier in the week, though the extent of its spread was not fully clear, the Guardian reports.

TikTok's statement highlighted, “Content promoting this letter clearly violates our rules on supporting any form of terrorism. We are proactively and aggressively removing this content and investigating how it got onto our platform.”

The popularity of Bin Laden's "Letter to America" surged on TikTok, particularly during the Israel-Hamas conflict. The hashtag #lettertoamerica had amassed over 10 million views by Thursday, leading TikTok to block search queries for it.

The trend extended to X, with a comprehensive video shared around the platform, garnering millions of views.

Contradicting the perceived popularity, TikTok clarified that the number of videos featuring the letter was not as high as suggested. They also attempted to scapegoat journalist Yashar Ali for highlighting the post by sharing a post by Ryan Broderick, who claimed that the videos only went viral following Yashar Ali's post.

TikTok's response included, “The number of videos on TikTok is small and reports of it trending on our platform are inaccurate. This is not unique to TikTok and has appeared across multiple platforms and the media.” Additionally, TikTok asked readers to recall the "NyQuil Chicken Challenge," which went viral after the media created a panic. 

Journalist Christina Buttons showed that the virality of #lettertoamerica trend was already underway with hundreds of videos being posted, with a rate of 1,000,000 views per hour. "The only reason it didn’t go more viral is because TikTok nipped it in the bud," Buttons wrote on X.

The videos often directed viewers to the Observer's website, which had published the full translated text of Bin Laden's letter on 24 November 2002.

Following the letter's resurgence, Guardian News and Media removed it on 15 November 2023, stating, "The transcript published on our website had been widely shared on social media without the full context. Therefore, we decided to take it down and direct readers instead to the news article that originally contextualized it.”

The White House, addressing the situation on Thursday, firmly stated: “There is never a justification for spreading the repugnant, evil, and antisemitic lies that the leader of al Qaeda issued just after committing the worst terrorist attack in American history.”

United States news TikTok
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.