TikTok finally cracks down on Bin Laden 'Letter to America' videos following massive backlash

Journalist Christina Buttons showed that the virality of #lettertoamerica trend was already underway with hundreds of videos being posted, with a rate of 1,000,000 views per hour. "The only reason it didn’t go more viral is because TikTok nipped it in the bud," Buttons wrote on X.

Some journalists are trying to downplay the virality of the Osama bin Laden TikTok trend, saying the reaction to it was overblown. They’re wrong.



I was tracking the #lettertoamerica hashtag in the hours leading up to it and other searches being banned yesterday morning. There… pic.twitter.com/4GXOJ5p2Xj — Christina Buttons (@buttonslives) November 17, 2023

The videos often directed viewers to the Observer's website, which had published the full translated text of Bin Laden's letter on 24 November 2002.