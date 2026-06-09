Tim Hortons on the back foot after being exposed for not hiring Canadians

On Monday's live stream, Ezra Levant and Sheila Gunn Reid reacted to a new ad from Tim Hortons that appears to show the company emphasizing its hiring of 'local' employees after being exposed for hiring large numbers of non-citizens.

While Tim's recently rolled out a massive PR campaign pledging to hire 10,000 local Canadian workers, Rebel News has spotlighted active franchise job postings specifically seeking Temporary Foreign Workers (TFWs) for entry-level roles.

This exposure has hit a nerve with Canadians who are frustrated by a staggering 14.3% youth unemployment rate. Instead of addressing these concerns transparently, the parent company escalated the issue by issuing a nationwide trespass notice against Rebel News journalist David Menzies. This defensive corporate overreach has backfired, with over 10,000 Canadians so far signing a petition to boycott the company.

Ezra commented on the recent ad from Tim's that appears to show it is in damage control. "They must have gone through every store they have to put together an all-white store for this ad," he said.

"I think they might be crisis actors. They're in a crisis right now, so they're trying to pretend that they're hiring Canadians, and they're trying to pretend that they're hiring white Canadians. I say again, I don't care what colour you are," Ezra continued.

"In fact, I interviewed 15 people outside of Tim Hortons the other day, almost every one of them was a new immigrant, of every race. And every new immigrant agreed these jobs are for Canadians," Ezra added.

By appearing to prioritize cheap foreign labour over struggling Canadian youth and then censoring the media, Tim Hortons has severely damaged its "homegrown" image, leaving consumers looking toward emerging market competitors in Canada like Dunkin Donuts.