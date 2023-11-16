Tommy Robinson exposes alarming rise in extremism

E-transfer (Canada):

In this interview, journalist Tommy Robinson shares his perspective on recent events surrounding Remembrance Day in the UK. Robinson, originally an activist, founded the English Defence League to address issues related to Islam and extremism. Transitioning to journalism, he emphasizes his commitment to discussing topics others might avoid.

Reflecting on the changes he has witnessed, Robinson stated, "When I was born in 1982, there was one mosque. There are now 45. I've seen the shift and the change in the demographic. I've seen the loss of freedom. I've seen the growth of extremism. And I started to talk and act on it in 2009."

Upon arriving at Whitehall, Tommy Robinson insisted on keeping the peace, relaying to the police that the crowd (of at least 200 people) wanted to go to the cenotaph for the two minutes of silence in order to pay their respects. pic.twitter.com/wDFPWPeYTB — Sydney Jones (@PicturePrfct09) November 12, 2023

Explaining his call to action on Remembrance Day, Robinson expressed concern about the authorities' failure to enforce laws against extremist activities. He points out instances of flag displays, calls for jihad, and desecration of memorials. He remarked, "The Cenotaph is more important to us than Muhammad or your Quran is."

Tommy explaining why he'll be in London this Saturday and why you should be too!#Cenotaph #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/RWrPw3L36E — Urban Scoop (@ScoopUrban) November 6, 2023

Addressing his brief appearance, Robinson stated, "I went there to make sure that our two-minute silence on Armistice Day was able to go ahead." He criticized the police's handling of the situation, alleging intentional provocation of patriots.

Tommy Robinson and a large crowd make their way toward the Cenotaph. pic.twitter.com/VsUajWCy1S — Inc.Monocle (@IncMonocle) November 11, 2023

Mentioning a headline from mainstream media stating that the anti-Israel protest remained peaceful while 90 arrests were made during the patriots' protest, Tommy Robinson said, "Out of the 92 arrests, 86 of them were in one large group, all of them released without charge. So they were held by the police, kettled in, arrested, so that they could use the headline, '92 people were arrested.'"

Concerned about the future, Robinson predicts worsening conditions for Western nations due to rising extremism. He emphasizes the need for fearless leaders to address the issue, stating, "Right now is not a time to be weak. It's not a time to be a coward. It's not a time to worry about hurting people's feelings."

Robinson concluded with criticism for politicians, stating, "The politicians, cowardly, weak, pathetic. Suella Braverman told the truth. She was the only politician who spoke up for the British public."

