Tony Blair refuses reporter's questions at the WEF

The former UK Prime Minister was confronted on the street by Rebel News reporter Callum Smiles in Davos Switzerland, during the World Economic Forum meetings.

Blair, the former Conservative leader of the United Kingdom, smiled awkwardly while handlers did their best to keep Smiles at bay.

"This is a public path, and I can walk along here, and I am just asking my good friend Tony some questions," Smiles quipped to Blair's entourage.  

Blair isn't the only powerful person who dodged Rebel News questions. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla was peppered with an onslaught of 29 questions from Rebel News journalists in Davos. 

Swedish climate celebutante, Greta Thunberg, giggled obnoxiously when asked gentle questions by the Rebel News team after her private meetings at the WEF. 

