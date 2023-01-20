Tony Blair refuses reporter's questions at the WEF

E-transfer (Canada):

Blair, the former Conservative leader of the United Kingdom, smiled awkwardly while handlers did their best to keep Smiles at bay.

"This is a public path, and I can walk along here, and I am just asking my good friend Tony some questions," Smiles quipped to Blair's entourage.

Tony Blair, the man who is so talkative and so keen to dictate to the country via controlled MSM. Appears to lose his voice when asked serious questions.



For more, head over to https://t.co/rAgAoiK4bD pic.twitter.com/CtODssxfjg — Callum Journalist (@CSmiles_News) January 19, 2023

Blair isn't the only powerful person who dodged Rebel News questions. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla was peppered with an onslaught of 29 questions from Rebel News journalists in Davos.

WE CAUGHT HIM! Watch what happened when @ezralevant & @OzraeliAvi spotted Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, on the street in Davos today.



We finally asked him all the questions the mainstream media refuses to ask.



Story: https://t.co/eIp37FWNtz



SUPPORT: https://t.co/aJiaQfYNuD pic.twitter.com/6jSVAzCB0d — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 18, 2023

Swedish climate celebutante, Greta Thunberg, giggled obnoxiously when asked gentle questions by the Rebel News team after her private meetings at the WEF.

Rebel News reporters walked through Davos with Greta Thunberg for 20 minutes, asking questions that the other journalists with us angrily disapproved of.



Watch for yourself and answer the question I put to her: is she an expert — or just a child actor? pic.twitter.com/HsPeJW3BAu — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) January 20, 2023

