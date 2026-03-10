Toronto allows glorification of a terrorist leader

On Saturday, March 7, a gathering was planned in front of the U.S. Consulate in Toronto called “No to Unjust War.” The event poster featured an image of Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic in Iran, who had been eliminated the previous week by coordinated strikes from the U.S. and Israel. For freedom-loving Iranians, this was a joyous occasion as it brought them one step closer to seeing the regime occupying their homeland fall. However, Hamas and Islamic Republic loyalists in Toronto were determined to make as much noise as they had been doing for the past two-plus years.

On Saturday, Hamas and Islamic Republic loyalists are planning a demonstration outside of the U.S. Consulate to protest Trump's Operation Epic Fury.



Iranian patriots and allies are planning a counter protest to stand against terrorism abroad and in Canada.





The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was designated as a terrorist entity in Canada in June 2024. As the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic that created the IRGC, Ali Khamenei was its leader. Under section 83.221 of Canada’s Criminal Code, it is illegal to knowingly advocate or promote the commission of terrorism offenses. This event honoured Ali Khamenei, the “butcher of Tehran,” even after an estimated 90,000 Iranians had been slaughtered at his command in the past few months. Iranians inside Iran say that Western estimates of these numbers are modest and that the death toll is much higher. So why is it that, on Canadian soil, people who openly support and glorify these acts are not disciplined by law enforcement?

Yet this IRGC thug (Mohammad Assadi) in Canada, Toronto a Hamas fundraiser, with multiple criminal charges including assault, is free to do anything he wants.



Police barricades were placed between the groups that showed up at the U.S. Consulate: one area for the terrorism supporters and another for anti-regime Iranians and their allies. The setup was atrociously done. To reach their designated area, the Islamic Republic supporters had to walk through the anti-regime crowd. This led to several incidents of confrontation and pushing between demonstrators, to which the police did not respond at all—they simply looked on.

Do you find them scary?





As the supporters of the regime, which just slaughtered tens of thousands of Iranians, walked by the pro-free-Iran crowd, they were met with chants of “Javid Shah!” (long live the king) and calls of “terrorists.” However, the Iranians did not let this mob of hatred dampen their spirits. In celebration of the death of their modern-day Hitler, they repeatedly played “Y.M.C.A.” over the loudspeakers and imitated Trump’s dance as a tribute to him. A remix of Trump announcing the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was also played on repeat, sparking endless dancing and cheers. Iranians had been celebrating this monumental moment in history all week, but in the face of the very ideology they had escaped, their celebrations were even stronger—their joy serving as a form of resistance.

"Ayatollah Khamenei is dead."



I haven't seen Iranians celebrate like this yet this week. I think the resistance of it all in the face of terrorism might have something to do with it.

Once the two-hour mark hit, the anti-regime Iranians concluded their counter-demonstration by playing the Canadian national anthem. In the background, chants of “Allahu Akbar” could be heard from the other side. The anti-regime side quickly packed up and left the area, stating that their job was done and that they had no desire to get into conflict with those supporting their oppressors. They thanked the police and departed. They would return the next day for a much larger demonstration at the “Keep Supporting Iran’s Freedom” rally.

Chants of "Allahu Akbar" can be heard in the background from the pro Khamenei side as the pro Pahlavi side plays the Canadian national anthem.

Many Iranians who I interviewed expressed concern for Canada’s future with the importation of an ideology that only seeks the West’s destruction—the same ideology that destroyed their homeland. Iranians have been warning about this for years, as long as I’ve known the community, but their warnings only seem to fall on deaf ears. Canada still has an estimated minimum of 700 IRGC agents operating in the country with little to no enforcement of the terrorist designation. Iranians fear for their own safety in Canada and for the future of their second home. This day was a blatant example of what Canada has welcomed and will undoubtedly come to regret doing so.