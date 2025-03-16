DEI INSANITY: Toronto may appoint Indigenous city councillor

A new council item in Toronto proposes the addition of an Indigenous council member position—without the consent of voters.

The Toronto Sun reported that the Executive Committee chaired by Mayor Olivia Chow will review the issue next week before it goes to full council the following week.

Council members are divided on the move. "One counselor said 'this place is out of control'" said Sheila Gunn Reid, the chief reporter. "He's gonna be called a residential school denier in a moment here," she added.

"So adding [an] unelected member based on race—oh my gosh, this is bad," said Drea Humphrey, the B.C. Bureau chief. "I shouldn't be surprised," she said, gobsmacked over the announcement.

The DEI insanity at Toronto City Hall is well beyond going too far. This is usurping democracy based on a race-based position. "Now it's not about your your constituents electing you, it's just about your race."





