Toronto Mayor John Tory steps down after inappropriate relationship with staffer

The shock announcement on Friday night comes just four months after Tory won re-election to lead Canada's largest city for his third term.

The resignation seems prompted by a Toronto Star report published an hour prior to the announcement detailing how Tory carried on a months-long relationship with a so-far un-named 31-year-old female underling in his office. The woman is no longer employed by the mayor.

In a statement provided to the Star by Tory's lawyer, Peter A. Downward, Tory "developed a relationship with an employee in his office" during the pandemic, which "ended by mutual consent earlier this year."

While Tory was carrying on an illicit affair with a female subordinate, he was reminding Torontonians to avoid social contact with friends and family to stop the spread of covid-19.

Tory was also caught breaking his own masking advice in the same park he had city employees paint social distancing circles.

Tory was elected in 2014 on a promise to bring back "respectability" after the previous mayor Rob Ford was caught on camera smoking crack.

The story is still developing.

