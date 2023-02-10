Toronto Mayor John Tory steps down after inappropriate relationship with staffer
The shock announcement on Friday night comes just four months after Tory won re-election to lead Canada's largest city for his third term.
VIDEO: Mayor John Tory says he’s stepping down from office after admitting he had relationship with former staffer. https://t.co/ww9Zx2f6kh pic.twitter.com/ZKKmrXJJQs— Toronto Star (@TorontoStar) February 11, 2023
The resignation seems prompted by a Toronto Star report published an hour prior to the announcement detailing how Tory carried on a months-long relationship with a so-far un-named 31-year-old female underling in his office. The woman is no longer employed by the mayor.
BREAKING STAR EXCLUSIVE: ‘A serious error of judgement’: Mayor John Tory had relationship with staffer https://t.co/LA2YKBeLB5— Ben Spurr (@BenSpurr) February 11, 2023
In a statement provided to the Star by Tory's lawyer, Peter A. Downward, Tory "developed a relationship with an employee in his office" during the pandemic, which "ended by mutual consent earlier this year."
John Tory was out cheating on his wife when he locked you down and forced you to stay inside.— K2 (@kiansimone44) February 11, 2023
While Tory was carrying on an illicit affair with a female subordinate, he was reminding Torontonians to avoid social contact with friends and family to stop the spread of covid-19.
Toronto Mayor John Tory calls vaccine passports a "very reasonable expectation" for those who want to dine indoors or see a live sporting event, while telling the unvaccinated to stay home.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 8, 2021
Help us: https://t.co/oIPU6az6hO pic.twitter.com/0r4SKpiCd6
John Tory says social distancing circles in Trinity Bellwoods Park could return https://t.co/TZuBF78Zx3 #Toronto #JohnTory #TOpoli #TrinityBellwoodsPark #SocialDistancing #SocialDistancingCircles— blogTO (@blogTO) April 13, 2021
Tory was also caught breaking his own masking advice in the same park he had city employees paint social distancing circles.
NEW: Mayor John Tory has issued a mea culpa after photos circulated of him seemingly violating social distancing rules at Trinity Bellwoods Park Saturday. He was also wearing his mask around his neck — something Toronto top doc Eileen de Villa specifically warned against pic.twitter.com/bVsl1RqnSY— 𝘽𝙧𝙮𝙖𝙣 𝙋𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙪𝙢𝙚 (@BryanPassifiume) May 25, 2020
Tory was elected in 2014 on a promise to bring back "respectability" after the previous mayor Rob Ford was caught on camera smoking crack.
The story is still developing.
