Toronto police arrest anti-Israel protester over alleged assault on officer

Every weekend in Canada there have been protests by Palestinian activist groups, and this weekend was no different. In Toronto, the International League of Peoples' Struggle and a Palestinian activist group, which defends the murders carried out by Hamas terrorists, held a demonstration called "Right to Resist, Globalize the Intifada" outside the U.S. Consulate.

Toronto police arrest an anti-Israel protester during the pro-Hamas march through the downtown today. pic.twitter.com/9E5qR78ejI — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) December 10, 2023

In a video posted to social media, Toronto police can be seen violently arresting an individual, with one officer punching the back of the suspect already on the ground, and another seemingly placing his knee on the back of the man's neck on the ground.

The chaotic scene saw officers use their bikes to set up a barricade between the anti-Israel protesters as the protesters tried to record what was happening.

In a news release published later, officers from Toronto police's 52 Division alleged the man was arrested for assaulting an officer by pushing him off his bicycle as the 500 person pro-Hamas march was travelling through the city's downtown core.

Adam Melanson, 32, of Toronto was arrested and charged with for obstructing and assaulting a peace officer. He’s scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on Monday Jan. 25.

Far-left activists have been protesting in support of Hamas since the terror group's October 7 massacre against Jewish civilians resulted in 1,200 killed and 100+ still held hostage in Gaza.

Why are we allowing foreign nationals to have Nazi marches in our streets? https://t.co/UCn8HjxBbd https://t.co/sl3KMJjPNd — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) December 11, 2023

Following Melanson’s arrest, the demonstrators then made their way to the 52 Division police station, where they demanded the immediate release of the suspect.

“Let him go!” The crowd shouted as dozens of officers stood side-by-side defending the building from the protesters.

The women movement for Palestine hold signs of Doug Ford, Pierre Poilievre, Bonnie Crombie, Trudeau and Biden behind bars for supporting Israel.



Last night in Toronto at the pro-Hamas march through the downtown.https://t.co/XhVxww6wqL pic.twitter.com/wR8dpvtvvV — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) December 11, 2023

Later footage posted to social media by a group called Women for Palestine showed a short clip of elderly women holding signs depicting elected officials behind bars for supporting Israel and denouncing terrorist organizations.