Toronto police attempt to censor Rebel News, deny access to press conference

Recently, Rebel New visited Exhibition Place in Toronto. We weren’t there for the One of a Kind Winter Show, but rather, we were hoping to scrum Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw (who has proven to be one of a kind – and not in a good way).

Demkiw was hosting the Chief's Gala in Support of Victim Services. And prior to the dinner, it was announced that the chief would be conducting a press conference.

Splendid! Given the selective two-tier law enforcement on the streets of Toronto these past 13 months, we had several questions for the chief.

But get this: when we reached out to Toronto Police Service Corporate Communications to RSVP for the event, the response we received a response from spokeswoman Stephanie Sayer was jarring. Namely, that Rebel News was media non-grata.

Said Sayer: “We only allow journalists who work for accredited news organizations into our media gallery or at our events.

“Accredited news organizations publish their journalistic standards and practices, adhere to journalistic principals such as fairness and balanced reporting, and have a correction policy.

“For example, members of the National Newsmedia Council, which reviews and potentially adjudicate complaints from the public about alleged violations of ethical and journalistic standards, are considered to be accredited by us, the Toronto Police Service.

“I hope that helps clarify things. You will not be permitted entry tonight.”

Um, come again? TPS is now in the business of accrediting and/or approving media outlets? What the hell?

By the way, we responded to Sayer, noting that Rebel News adheres to all the journalistic standards and practices that she had pointed out.

And we ARE accredited by the Independent Press Gallery, the Federal Court, the Federal Appeal Court, provincial courts… the list goes on.

We also noted if there is a way to apply directly to TPS for media credentials. We were met with radio silence.

How bizarre! Why wouldn’t the police want as much press coverage as possible vis-à-vis their event?

Or are they too afraid of our hard-hitting albeit fair questions, only wanting to entertain softball queries from the Trudeau-funded mainstream media trained seals.

And Sayer made good on her threat: when we arrived at the Automotive Building, two police officers were in the vestibule, apparently on “Rebel News watch.” We were quickly intercepted and politely told to scram.

Incredible.

For those who are curious, the following are some of the questions we were hoping to ask the chief:

For the past 13 months we have witnessed pro-Hamas supporters clamoring for genocide contrary to section 319 of the Criminal Code. In the meantime, peaceful counterdemonstrators have been arrested as well as members of the independent media. Why is there such a flagrant double standard when it comes to law enforcement?

Politically, who is ordering the police to act this way? Mayor Chow, Premier Ford, Prime Minister Trudeau?

Earlier this year, Trudeau had a meeting with Chief Demkiw. Why? What was said in that meeting? After all, the chief does not answer to the PM. Or are things different now?

Rebel News went through the Freedom of Information process to find out what was said in that meeting. Our FOI application was declined. Why? What was said in that meeting that the PM and the chief want to keep secret?

For now, those questions remain unanswered. Perhaps those questions will forever remain unanswered.

It’s shameful, especially given that earlier this year we revealed that the Toronto police tried to coerce YouTube to yank certain videos. Not reports regarding the Hamas hijinks, but rather, our videos demonstrating that TPS provides preferential treatment for transgenders. Seriously. Our exposes prompted Inspector Jack Gurr to send threat letters to YouTube demanding the videos be deleted; to YouTube’s credit, the company informed Gurr it would not comply.

Amazing, isn’t it?

And golly, wouldn’t it be jolly if the Toronto police acted as, you know, law enforcers – as opposed to censorious thugs? Hey Chief Demkiw – how about some actual real policing to combat anti-Jew hatred… as opposed to reimaging the police as a bureaucracy to clamp down on freedom of the press?