Toronto Police Chief admits the synagogue shooting WAS a targeted antisemitic attack

While attending a press conference with Chief Myron Demkiw at the synagogue that was attacked, Ezra asked Demkiw to clarify previous statements.

Myron Demkiw now says a recent shooting at a synagogue in Toronto was a targeted antisemitic attack, contradicting earlier comments from a senior officer who described the incident as random violence.

The chief of the Toronto Police Service acknowledged the attack was directed at the Jewish place of worship.

“It’s very clear this was targeted at a synagogue…the hateful nature of this act,” Demkiw said.

The comments mark a shift from earlier remarks by the chief’s deputy, who had characterized the shooting as “random subway violence” and suggested the police service did not have additional resources to dedicate to the investigation.

The chief’s clarification comes after criticism and questions about the initial response and whether authorities were downplaying the antisemitic nature of the attack.

Toronto Police Chief finally admits: the synagogue shooting WAS a targeted antisemitic attack—not the "random subway violence" his deputy claimed.



After dodging, he backtracks under pressure from @EzraLevant. pic.twitter.com/9eLKMMPRPt — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 8, 2026

Toronto: Terror gunfire hits 3 synagogues in 5 days. Press conference outside of one—with visible bullet holes.



Toronto Star's big question? 'What about Islamophobia?'



This is why Canadians are fed up with the woke legacy media. pic.twitter.com/PvzZAlPqe4 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 8, 2026

Antisemitic violence has been normalized and accepted in European countries like France. But at least they station armed police outside Jewish synagogues and schools. In Canada, we’ve got the antisemitic violence part, but not the police part.