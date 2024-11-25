Toronto police decline to comment on Ezra Levant's arrest

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant was shockingly arrested this weekend while covering a pro-Hamas rally in Toronto.

“I wasn’t causing a disturbance — I was standing by myself on a public sidewalk, silently filming a grotesque pro-Hamas mannequin in a Jewish neighbourhood — a reenactment of Hamas leader Yayha Sinwar. It would be like someone reenacting Hitler — and police were stopping me from filming it,” he wrote on X after he was released from custody.

A producer for Newstalk 1010 host Jerry Agar reached out to the Toronto Police Service ahead of Levant's appearance on The Jerry Agar Show.

“Nobody is coming on Jerry's show today to talk about Rebel News,” Agar said a police spokesperson responded, with the host describing it as a “blowoff.”

“Implicit in that is disrespect for Ezra and the public that deserves answers as to why the terrorist supporters were not arrested, ignored by the police, but the Jew was.”

The police declined to even provide a comment.

Levant joined the Jerry Agar Show on Toronto radio station Newstalk 1010 Monday morning to discuss the incident.

“I live in that neighbourhood in north Toronto, where this pro-Hamas protest was happening,” Levant said, “and they had this grotesque display of someone reenacting Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas.”

He compared the reenactment to if the Ku Klux Klan was burning a cross outside of a black church, saying he wanted to make sure he captured the “insane” moment before police became involved, asserting he was inciting a disturbance.

“I was told to get off a sidewalk because I'm a Jew, that's what they said,” Levant told the host, who announced Rebel News is suing Toronto police.