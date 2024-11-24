I just got out of jail. Here’s what happened — and what happens next.

Ezra Levant was arrested — he's out now, but we're fighting back! Rebel News Founder and CEO Ezra Levant was just arrested for trying to report on a pro-Hamas demonstration. He was arrested while standing on the sidewalk, holding a camera, and speaking with a police officer. We have already hired a lawyer, Leora Shemesh, who will work to release Ezra and defend him against any charges. Please help us get Ezra released as quickly as possible and to help Rebel News pay for his legal defence. Please donate here now to help us Save Ezra! Optional email code

None of that has ever happened to me before. I’ve never committed a crime in my life. And I didn’t today, either.

I was arrested because Toronto Police said I was “causing a disturbance”. But I wasn’t. I was quietly doing journalism — filming a grotesque pro-Hamas demonstration in a Jewish neighbourhood in Toronto.

It really was sick: they had someone reenacting Yahya Sinwar, the former leader of Hamas. They had a whole display on a sidewalk.

This is in Toronto, in the heart of the Jewish community.



Hamas supporters recreate the death of their leader, Yahya Sinwar. It's the equivalent of wearing a KKK hood and burning a cross on the lawn of a Black church.



Police are there, protecting the Hamas supporters. https://t.co/nw6oQ9XQGR — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 24, 2024

I live nearby and I wanted to film this astonishing act. It was as brazen as the KKK burning a cross on the lawn of a Black church. Except in this case, the police were defending the Klansmen. Bizarre.

One cop kept pushing me away, which I told him was inappropriate and illegal. But then the boss of the whole police operation — named Officer Macduff — told me that my mere presence there was a “disturbance”, because the Hamas people didn’t like me.

In other words, he was giving them a veto over my Charter rights. In my earlier analogy, it would be like police telling the folks inside the Black church not to antagonize the KKK outside, because they could get violent.

Since when do foreign provocateurs, promoting a banned terrorist organization, get to veto who can and can’t walk on a sidewalk? Or which journalists can film a news story?

Outrageous.

I was finally released from jail. And the police wisely declined to press charges.

But I’m not done with them.

Officer Macduff was as plain as day. He said my Charter rights to walk on the sidewalk and film a public spectacle only go as far as these Hamas thugs say they go. Well, that’s not how it is. And I think he needs a judge to tell him that.

I’ve spoken twice to a top lawyer today, who agrees we’ve simply got to stop this. Canada is being ruined by these pro-Hamas thugs — you probably saw their full-out riot in Montreal over the weekend.

Someone’s got to stand up to them — and stand up to woke policing that permits this kind of mayhem on our streets.

So I’ve decided to sue the Toronto Police for violating my Charter rights, for being errand-boys of the Hamas thugs, and for not enforcing the actual laws to protect Canadian citizens. I’ll have more details in the days ahead — I’m still getting my bearings after being arrested and jailed.

In Trudeau’s Canada, journalists are routinely arrested and jailed.

Actually, scratch that. Only Rebel News journalists are routinely arrested and jailed. Which tells you everything you need to know: these are political decisions. They’re the result of two-tier policing. And that’s got to stop.

If you want to help me continue our journalism and push back at these illegal arrests, please click here. Suing the police is no easy thing — they have unlimited funds. But I think they need a judge to tell them what they’re doing is wrong, because Trudeau certainly won’t tell them, will he?

We’re already suing the police for arresting our reporter David Menzies FIVE TIMES this year.

Rebel News team defies police, makes stand for David Menzies after shocking arrest



'In no uncertain terms they warned us, you cross the street, you go from the west side of Bathurst to the east side, all of you are going to be placed under arrest,' said Menzies.



Over 10 members… pic.twitter.com/nrgjpioNxs — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 19, 2024

But today’s arrest of me was particularly egregious, in that the commanding officer was crystal clear: the only reason he was arresting me is because the Hamas thugs were upset by my mere presence. Could you imagine allowing that to stand? Please click here to help me fight back. (Thanks.)