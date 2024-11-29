I need your help on Sunday. Please come if you can.

Last Sunday I was attempting to film a grotesque antisemitic protest by pro-Hamas activists, right in my own neighbourhood. In what has become a weekly hate-march, foreigners taunt the Jewish community with threats and call for the genocide of Jews, and police just stand by.

What’s so gross about this particular Hamas hate march is that it’s in a residential area — there are no “political” targets like an embassy. It’s just a neighbourhood with a lot of Jews. That’s why the Hamas thugs are there: they’re targeting ordinary Jewish Canadians, and the police helped them last week.

I went to cover that hate march as a news story, but police arrested me, saying my mere presence was causing a disturbance. If you haven’t watched the video yet, you really should. That one cop actually said to me, “I am the law”.

I love Canada and have felt safe my whole life. It’s bizarre to be told by a policeman that, because a pro-Hamas mob doesn’t like Jews, I can’t be on the public sidewalk. That’s so un-Canadian I can’t even believe it.

So I’m going back. This Sunday. The same place. The sidewalk, at the intersection of Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue, in North Toronto.

And I need help. I need people to stand with me. They won’t arrest all of us.

And if they do, we have excellent lawyers on stand-by to help everyone.

Please don’t be afraid. I’m not. The opposite: I feel compelled to do this, to let both the police know and the pro-Hamas thugs know that the we’re taking back our streets.

After a year of these hate marches, Canadians are saying, “enough”.

If you’re anywhere near Toronto on Sunday morning, please come to stand with me, and stand for Canadian values. Bring a Canadian flag or a homemade sign. I’ll see you Sunday at 9 a.m. at Bathurst and Sheppard in Toronto. (Thanks. I’ll bring the coffee and donuts!)

Save Ezra Levant — and help us sue the Toronto police to protect our Charter rights! Rebel News Founder and CEO Ezra Levant was arrested for reporting on a pro-Hamas demonstration. He was arrested while standing on the sidewalk, holding a camera, and speaking with a police officer. We have already hired a lawyer, Leora Shemesh. Please donate here now to help us pay for Ezra's legal defence! We are also going to sue the Toronto police to protect journalists' Charter rights. This will be a big legal fight, and we need your support to afford to do it. (Thanks!) Optional email code

Canadian Dollars U.S. Dollars Australian Dollars British Pounds Amount $25 $50 $75 $100 $250 $500 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ One-time Monthly DONATE

Related stories