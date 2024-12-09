WATCH: Ezra Levant talks arrest, Take Back Our Streets rally with Glenn Beck

Following the arrests of reporter David Menzies and publisher Ezra Levant, Rebel News hosted a “Take Back Our Streets” rally in Toronto.

There, at the intersection of Bathurst and Sheppard, in the city's Jewish community, supporters have been rallying for the return of Israeli hostages taken during the October 7, 2023, Hamas terror attack.

In recent weeks, a group of Hamas supporters have showed up, hosting weekly counter-demonstrations against Israel.

Rebel News has tried to question this crowd, only for Toronto police to arrest our journalists under allegations of breaching the peace — not the crowd supporting a designated terror group and threatening violence.

This led to the December 1 “Take Back Our Streets” rally, which saw 100 Rebel News supporters, along with a large presence from our own team, assert our Charter rights.

Ezra Levant joined The Glenn Beck Program, where he reflected on his arrest and shed some light on this important fight for freedom.

“I showed up and 100 people were there, and I led them across the street,” to the area where the pro-Hamas crowd had been gathering, the Rebel News boss told Beck. “And we stood there, and I think the police sized us up and said, 'there's 100 of them, we really can't arrest 100 of them'. It was no longer the path of least resistance, so we took back the streets.”

Levant told the host he thought it was a victory for freedom, but provided a warning to Beck's audience:

Glenn, I would say to you and your American viewers: hold on to your rights. If you want a picture of what America would look like if you lose your rights, look at us. That's why I was so relieved when Donald Trump won, because I think he's going to turn back some of these excesses.