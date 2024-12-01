I need your help this morning at 9 a.m.
I think this is a moment for courage. I know we’re not breaking the law. I know we have the Charter right to be in public. I know the police don’t have the right to arrest us because someone else hates us. I think if we show up in numbers, we win — for Canada. See you at 9 a.m. this morning.
Last week, Toronto police arrested me and put me in a jail cell.
I didn’t commit a crime. I was just standing on the public sidewalk, in a Jewish neighbourhood.
But police said I was inciting a “breach of the peace”, because antisemitic, pro-Hamas protesters didn’t want me standing there.
I’m sorry, I can’t abide that. No-one should.
So I’m going back to the same sidewalk this morning. Please come stand with me, at 9 a.m., at the intersection of Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue in north Toronto.
There’s a chance I’ll be arrested. Which means there’s a chance you’ll be arrested, too. But I think if enough Canadian citizens come, and stand peacefully, and wave Canadian flags, that maybe the police will do the right thing and respect our rights.
And even if we are arrested, I’ve asked a leading criminal lawyer, Leora Shemesh, to represent us. Click here to see her letter that she sent to the police today:
This day feels important. Do Jews and other peace-loving Canadians still have the right to stand on a public sidewalk?
Or do foreign nationals, who have brought hatred and venom with them, have the power to make police do their dirty work for them? Like we live in Gaza, not Canada?
We’re about to find out.
I think this is a moment for courage. I know we’re not breaking the law. I know we have the Charter right to be in public. I know the police don’t have the right to arrest us because someone else hates us.
I think if we show up in numbers, we win — for Canada.
See you at 9 a.m. this morning.
Related stories
Ezra Levant
Rebel Commander
Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant Show. He is the author of multiple best-selling books including Ethical Oil and most recently, China Virus.