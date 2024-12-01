🔴 Live Updates: Ezra Levant and the “take back our streets” stand off
Follow along as Rebel News and its audience assert their rights in Toronto
Ezra Levant arrived early to the predominantly Jewish neighbourhood of Bathurst and Sheppard to see dozens of police officers setting up barriers in preparation for the day's events.
Bathurst & Sheppard.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 1, 2024
Take Back Our Streets. pic.twitter.com/DZbVTWPLNw
The calm before the storm. I’m in Wimpy’s Diner getting a coffee before our https://t.co/lpYTcWDoH0 event. And wouldn’t you know it, a dozen cops are here too.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) December 1, 2024
I told them I hope they don’t arrest me. We’ll see.
Please join us if you can — and bring gloves and a hat. pic.twitter.com/oWuZvqEeb7
NOW! At the corner, Toronto Bathurst & Sheppard. Rebel's billboard truck on scene. pic.twitter.com/gNK82Zitqz— Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) December 1, 2024
Rebel News boss @ezralevant explains the case of Fleming v. Ontario, which found that police cannot arrest someone to prevent an anticipated breach of the peace by others.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 1, 2024
Ezra was arrested last week to prevent Hamas activists from attacking him and other Jews. pic.twitter.com/5Mf6chHOUk
At 9:00 A.M., after addressing an audience, Ezra crossed the street to the northeast corner where the pro-Hamas hooligans have been demonstrating for weeks now.
Ezra Levant and Meir Weinstein led pro-Israel protesters cross the Bathurst Street to the area in front of the RBC building, a spot where pro-Palestine counter protest typically takes place.#TorontoPolice #MacDuff #NorthYork #Toronto #Ontario #Canada #onpoli #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/5UWPxihAEm— Documenting Reality (@realitydocu) December 1, 2024
Quickly after arrival on "the other side" of the street, the foreign Hamas-hooligans arrived to confront the Rebels.
Take Back Our Streets rally taking place in Toronto right now— Yanky 🇺🇲 (@Yanky_Pollak) December 1, 2024
Hamas out! Canadians in! pic.twitter.com/8egkcKNDvl
WATCH: @ezralevant showcases the anti-Israel protesters and how they are treated peacefully by the Canadian patriots while they take back the streets. pic.twitter.com/R9bHCUGUWQ— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 1, 2024
Take Back Our Streets rally in Toronto https://t.co/DXbI6eug4U— Yanky 🇺🇲 (@Yanky_Pollak) December 1, 2024
Nazis Out! Rebel News publisher @EzraLevant and supporters cross the street where Hamas terror re-enactors demonstrate each week in a Jewish neighborhood. They're confronted by Toronto Police.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 1, 2024
"We will not leave the streets to the Nazis... This is not Gaza." pic.twitter.com/64yYX6Ex0M
RETAKEN THE SQUARE: @ezralevant explains after Hamas Nazis target a Toronto Jewish community with protests:— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 1, 2024
"I don't object to the staff Sergeant saying even Nazis have civil rights in Canada. That's one of the differences between Canada and Gaza." pic.twitter.com/1MlKUGGjP7
Take back our streets rally https://t.co/8MFHiJEG2c— Yanky 🇺🇲 (@Yanky_Pollak) December 1, 2024
THE GOOD GUYS WON: @ezralevant says "Canadians have come here to reassert our rights, to take back our streets from these foreign-directed thugs in Hamas who have terrorized the country." pic.twitter.com/sDV4xXPHpW— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 1, 2024
This is an ongoing story. Keep checking back for more updates:
As Hamas loyalists prepare for the 7th weekend in a row targeting a Toronto Jewish neighborhood, this is their Greatest Hits.— Leviathan (@l3v1at4an) November 30, 2024
The @TorontoPolice protects this crowd & believes the presence of Jews reporting this, despite it being their own area, is a "Breach of the Peace." pic.twitter.com/9uBsyAuLMB