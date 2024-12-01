🔴 Live Updates: Ezra Levant and the “take back our streets” stand off

Eitan Gilboord
  |   December 01, 2024   |   Activism

Ezra Levant arrived early to the predominantly Jewish neighbourhood of Bathurst and Sheppard to see dozens of police officers setting up barriers in preparation for the day's events. 

At 9:00 A.M., after addressing an audience, Ezra crossed the street to the northeast corner where the pro-Hamas hooligans have been demonstrating for weeks now. 

Quickly after arrival on "the other side" of the street, the foreign Hamas-hooligans arrived to confront the Rebels. 

Rebel News Founder and CEO Ezra Levant was arrested for reporting on a pro-Hamas demonstration. He was arrested while standing on the sidewalk, holding a camera, and speaking with a police officer. We have already hired a lawyer, Leora Shemesh. Please donate here now to help us pay for Ezra's legal defence! We are also going to sue the Toronto police to protect journalists' Charter rights. This will be a big legal fight, and we need your support to afford to do it. (Thanks!)

This is an ongoing story. Keep checking back for more updates: 

