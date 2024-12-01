🔴 Live Updates: Ezra Levant and the “take back our streets” stand off

Ezra Levant arrived early to the predominantly Jewish neighbourhood of Bathurst and Sheppard to see dozens of police officers setting up barriers in preparation for the day's events.

Bathurst & Sheppard.



Take Back Our Streets. pic.twitter.com/DZbVTWPLNw — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 1, 2024

The calm before the storm. I’m in Wimpy’s Diner getting a coffee before our https://t.co/lpYTcWDoH0 event. And wouldn’t you know it, a dozen cops are here too.



I told them I hope they don’t arrest me. We’ll see.



Please join us if you can — and bring gloves and a hat. pic.twitter.com/oWuZvqEeb7 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) December 1, 2024

NOW! At the corner, Toronto Bathurst & Sheppard. Rebel's billboard truck on scene. pic.twitter.com/gNK82Zitqz — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) December 1, 2024

Rebel News boss @ezralevant explains the case of Fleming v. Ontario, which found that police cannot arrest someone to prevent an anticipated breach of the peace by others.



Ezra was arrested last week to prevent Hamas activists from attacking him and other Jews. pic.twitter.com/5Mf6chHOUk — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 1, 2024

At 9:00 A.M., after addressing an audience, Ezra crossed the street to the northeast corner where the pro-Hamas hooligans have been demonstrating for weeks now.

Quickly after arrival on "the other side" of the street, the foreign Hamas-hooligans arrived to confront the Rebels.

Take Back Our Streets rally taking place in Toronto right now



Hamas out! Canadians in! pic.twitter.com/8egkcKNDvl — Yanky 🇺🇲 (@Yanky_Pollak) December 1, 2024

WATCH: @ezralevant showcases the anti-Israel protesters and how they are treated peacefully by the Canadian patriots while they take back the streets. pic.twitter.com/R9bHCUGUWQ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 1, 2024

Help us protect our Charter rights! Rebel News Founder and CEO Ezra Levant was arrested for reporting on a pro-Hamas demonstration. He was arrested while standing on the sidewalk, holding a camera, and speaking with a police officer. We have already hired a lawyer, Leora Shemesh. Please donate here now to help us pay for Ezra's legal defence! We are also going to sue the Toronto police to protect journalists' Charter rights. This will be a big legal fight, and we need your support to afford to do it. (Thanks!) Optional email code

Canadian Dollars U.S. Dollars Australian Dollars British Pounds Amount $25 $50 $75 $100 $250 $500 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ One-time Monthly DONATE

Take Back Our Streets rally in Toronto https://t.co/DXbI6eug4U — Yanky 🇺🇲 (@Yanky_Pollak) December 1, 2024

Nazis Out! Rebel News publisher @EzraLevant and supporters cross the street where Hamas terror re-enactors demonstrate each week in a Jewish neighborhood. They're confronted by Toronto Police.



"We will not leave the streets to the Nazis... This is not Gaza." pic.twitter.com/64yYX6Ex0M — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 1, 2024

RETAKEN THE SQUARE: @ezralevant explains after Hamas Nazis target a Toronto Jewish community with protests:



"I don't object to the staff Sergeant saying even Nazis have civil rights in Canada. That's one of the differences between Canada and Gaza." pic.twitter.com/1MlKUGGjP7 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 1, 2024

RETAKEN THE SQUARE: @ezralevant after Hamas Nazis target a Toronto Jewish community with protests:



"I don't object to the staff Sergeant saying even Nazis have civil rights in Canada.



That's one of the differences between Canada and Gaza." pic.twitter.com/75IvHFTecx — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) December 1, 2024

Take Back Our Streets rally in Toronto https://t.co/DXbI6eug4U — Yanky 🇺🇲 (@Yanky_Pollak) December 1, 2024

Take back our streets rally https://t.co/8MFHiJEG2c — Yanky 🇺🇲 (@Yanky_Pollak) December 1, 2024

THE GOOD GUYS WON: @ezralevant says "Canadians have come here to reassert our rights, to take back our streets from these foreign-directed thugs in Hamas who have terrorized the country." pic.twitter.com/sDV4xXPHpW — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 1, 2024

This is an ongoing story. Keep checking back for more updates:

As Hamas loyalists prepare for the 7th weekend in a row targeting a Toronto Jewish neighborhood, this is their Greatest Hits.



The @TorontoPolice protects this crowd & believes the presence of Jews reporting this, despite it being their own area, is a "Breach of the Peace." pic.twitter.com/9uBsyAuLMB — Leviathan (@l3v1at4an) November 30, 2024

Related stories