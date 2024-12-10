Conservative MP criticizes two-tier policing after Ezra Levant arrest

Conservative MP Colin Carrie recently took aim at the Trudeau Liberals in the House of Commons over the government's efforts to enforce censorship in Canada.

“This government has implemented policies that give it the power to silence voices, censor information and withhold documents that do not conform to its woke, ideological agenda,” he said, warning the spectre of censorship was spreading across the country's institutions.

“We saw this last week, when an independent journalist, Ezra Levant, was arrested for simply filming and reporting on a pro-Hamas rally occuring in his own neighbourhood,” the MP said.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, David Menzies and Drea Humphrey shared their thoughts on Carrie's comments.

“It's important to push back,” Drea said. “You should be allowed to go there, practice journalism, or just be a citizen and stand on the sidewalks. And if you're going to let people support, applaud and praise genocide and then arrest a journalist for capturing that — we're in some serious trouble.”

A lack of audible complaints from the Liberals in response to Carrie mentioning Ezra Levant and Rebel News by name, David said, is a sign things are changing.

“I think that tells us something, the pendulum, it's swinging.”

