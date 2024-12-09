🔴 Rebel Roundup | Syria's dramatic collapse, Islamic protests in Canada, Notre-Dame reopens

David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the dramatic collapse of Bashar al-Assad's Syrian regime with rebels seizing control of the warn-torn nation's capital, Damascus, over the weekend.

Plus, with the collapse of Assad's government, Syrian refugees in Canada and across the West took to the streets to celebrate.

And finally, Rebel News reporters Sheila Gunn Reid and Alexa Lavoie were at the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, which reopened this weekend with a large ceremony.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

David and Drea will be reading Rants from users on Rumble!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions, and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble