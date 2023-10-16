Toronto police investigating two officers over ‘anti-Semitic’ social media posts

Instagram/Shumail Mian and Mustafa Rahmanzadeh

Two Toronto police officers are under investigation by the service over controversial social media posts that supposedly condone the Hamas slaughter of mostly Jewish non-combatants.

Last week, Constable Shumail Mian allegedly posted a political cartoon of an Israeli man adorning a blue shirt and the Star of David in front of a crude backdrop with pools of blood in Gaza.

In a separate post, Special Constable Mustafa Rahmanzadeh allegedly called for “Allah” to “destroy the [Israeli] oppressors” in a post to Instagram amid calls for “global Jihad” by Hamas, a designated terror group in Canada.

A spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service (TPS) Thursday told reporters they are aware of the posts and confirmed “Professional Standards are investigating [the posts].”

One of the two officers under investigation is a constable at 23 Division and the other is a special constable with the Community Safety Unit and Toronto Community Housing.

Toronto - October 11 - How safe should the Toronto Jewish community feel with Special Constables like Mustafa Rahmanzadeh on the road? pic.twitter.com/0YrjgTrhDh — Documenting Antisemitism (@AntisemitismCA) October 11, 2023

Since October 7, Hamas militants have bombarded Israeli towns near Gaza with thousands of rockets, prompting a declaration of war by Israel.

The militant group has killed more than 1,400 Israelis and foreign nationals from 41 countries.

“There is no confidence from the community that these officers would properly protect them and because of that they should immediately be removed from duty,” said deputy Conservative leader Melissa Lantsman.

“There is no place for the glorification of terror, kidnapping, murder and rape and there should be consequences,” she added.

As of writing, TPS has not laid charges against either officer, with both silent on the posts amid the ongoing investigation into their conduct.

BREAKING: Former transport minister and Liberal MP Omar Alghabra refused to condemn Hamas' terrorist attack against Israel while being questioned by Rebel News videographer Lincoln Jay.



MORE: https://t.co/oWLWm9Co8f pic.twitter.com/Gzyu6CfNjH — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) October 16, 2023

B’nai Brith Canada spokesperson Richard Robertson told True North it is “incredibly concerning and disheartening to know that several peace officers allegedly have engaged in sharing antisemitic content.”

“Toronto’s Jews must be assured that the city’s police force remains committed to serving and protecting all its citizens” because “those officers do not instill such confidence,” he said.

TPS assured residents that their mandate remains unwavering in protecting the public, and upholding free speech and the right to protest.

In a news release Thursday morning, Toronto police told the public of “global online threats” circulating on October 11 about “events that may occur on Friday.”

On October 11, former Hamas leader, Khalid Mashal, ordered Muslims to commit Jihad “on the ground” across the globe.

He called Friday, October 13 "The Friday of Al-Aqsa flood” — the day for Muslims to “show anger” toward Israel and America.

Mashal specifically called for Muslims to compensate “fighters” for the “destruction” they’ve caused in Israel, and to apply “political pressure” to “stop Israel’s military invasion of Gaza.”

Special Constable Mustafa Rahmanzadeh allegedly called for the destruction of Israel in a post to Instagram amid calls for ‘global Jihad’ by Hamas.



MORE: https://t.co/uYtVTnirdZ pic.twitter.com/u8lgwk5NUl — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 12, 2023

Toronto police immediately increased patrols in Jewish communities, including cultural centres, synagogues, mosques and other places of worship across the city.

“People can expect to see a continued, increased police presence,” said a police spokesperson.

According to the release, local law enforcement are working diligently with their federal and provincial counterparts to coordinate and share information promptly.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation here in Toronto and will deploy our officers to ensure residents feel a sense of safety and security,” they said.

On Thursday afternoon, three supposed supporters of Hamas approached students at the Tannenbaum Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto (TannenbaumCHAT) on Dufferin Street.

BREAKING: Three suspected Hamas supporters arrested after alleged threats to Toronto Jewish school; police deployed inside class



MORE: https://t.co/Ftl4P2k7wj pic.twitter.com/8Y3FTjCzxf — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) October 12, 2023

According to a statement from school administrators, one individual conveyed threats to the school and students.

“The students immediately informed a member of the security staff who called 911,” it said. Police responded quickly with an investigation underway and charges pending.

The Toronto Police Association has yet to comment on the social media posts by two of its members and will defer further comment until the investigation has concluded.

“The Toronto Police Service has stated that any comment which is perceived to jeopardize the integrity and reputation of the organization will be investigated by Professional Standards,” said TPA president Jon Reid.

“Given these cases are now subject to possible discipline, we will not be commenting further,” he added.