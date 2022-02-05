Rebel News Banner Ad - Convoy Reports

Toronto Police militarize the city ahead of peaceful trucker protest

The police blockades were still being erected around the Ontario Legislature Saturday morning.

Toronto Police militarize the city ahead of peaceful trucker protest
Friday night, Toronto City police began moving in concrete barriers and vehicles to blockade a convoy of truckers and farmers from descending on Queen's Park. Toronto police chief, James Ramer, said that large vehicles will not be allowed to congregate around Queen’s Park. Demonstrators will be directed to staging areas and made to travel to Queen’s Park by foot.

The protest is part of a national convoy movement, with the largest protest taking place in Ottawa over the past week. Tens of thousands of Canadians have descended on the nation's capital to protest the coronavirus lockdown and ongoing restrictions. Ottawa police have taken similar steps to militarize that city, alleging criminality and violence from the protestors, however, police data shows a decline in police-reported crime since the convoy arrived. Ottawa police chief, Peter Sloly, has promised a "surge and contain" strategy.

Rebel News will have a team on the streets of Toronto during the convoy to document the protest and the police presence and treatments of the demonstrators. To support their independent journalism, please visit www.ConvoyReports.com

