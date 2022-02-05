Toronto Police militarize the city ahead of peaceful trucker protest
The police blockades were still being erected around the Ontario Legislature Saturday morning.
Friday night, Toronto City police began moving in concrete barriers and vehicles to blockade a convoy of truckers and farmers from descending on Queen's Park. Toronto police chief, James Ramer, said that large vehicles will not be allowed to congregate around Queen’s Park. Demonstrators will be directed to staging areas and made to travel to Queen’s Park by foot.
Toronto police already have dozens of police cars roaming downtown in preparation of the freedom convoy heading to Queens Park tomorrow.— Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦 (@realmonsanto) February 5, 2022
I'll be there. Coming at https://t.co/cTm6cKHpsA pic.twitter.com/bAhdwTP9SR
The scene at Queens Park right now. 12 hours before the freedom convoy from across the GTA is set to arrive.— Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦 (@realmonsanto) February 5, 2022
There are dozens of cop cars and city busses all around downtown blocking streets.
See our coverage at https://t.co/cTm6cKHpsA pic.twitter.com/ytWIFcSZ6R
Nearly midnight here in downtown Toronto and police and city vehicles are blocking the roads. https://t.co/cTm6cKHpsA to see our coverage. pic.twitter.com/miJDWDs0vq— Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦 (@realmonsanto) February 5, 2022
The protest is part of a national convoy movement, with the largest protest taking place in Ottawa over the past week. Tens of thousands of Canadians have descended on the nation's capital to protest the coronavirus lockdown and ongoing restrictions. Ottawa police have taken similar steps to militarize that city, alleging criminality and violence from the protestors, however, police data shows a decline in police-reported crime since the convoy arrived. Ottawa police chief, Peter Sloly, has promised a "surge and contain" strategy.
The police blockades were still being erected around the Ontario Legislature Saturday morning.
Toronto police have blockaded an extra block infront of Queens Park north. The freedom convoy is expected to in two hours.— Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦 (@realmonsanto) February 5, 2022
See our coverage at https://t.co/cTm6cKHpsA pic.twitter.com/esaiRucM4O
Rebel News will have a team on the streets of Toronto during the convoy to document the protest and the police presence and treatments of the demonstrators. To support their independent journalism, please visit www.ConvoyReports.com
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.