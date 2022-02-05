Toronto Police militarize the city ahead of peaceful trucker protest

E-transfer (Canada): donat[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Friday night, Toronto City police began moving in concrete barriers and vehicles to blockade a convoy of truckers and farmers from descending on Queen's Park. Toronto police chief, James Ramer, said that large vehicles will not be allowed to congregate around Queen’s Park. Demonstrators will be directed to staging areas and made to travel to Queen’s Park by foot.

Toronto police already have dozens of police cars roaming downtown in preparation of the freedom convoy heading to Queens Park tomorrow.



I'll be there. Coming at https://t.co/cTm6cKHpsA pic.twitter.com/bAhdwTP9SR — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦 (@realmonsanto) February 5, 2022

The scene at Queens Park right now. 12 hours before the freedom convoy from across the GTA is set to arrive.



There are dozens of cop cars and city busses all around downtown blocking streets.



See our coverage at https://t.co/cTm6cKHpsA pic.twitter.com/ytWIFcSZ6R — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦 (@realmonsanto) February 5, 2022

Nearly midnight here in downtown Toronto and police and city vehicles are blocking the roads. https://t.co/cTm6cKHpsA to see our coverage. pic.twitter.com/miJDWDs0vq — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦 (@realmonsanto) February 5, 2022

The protest is part of a national convoy movement, with the largest protest taking place in Ottawa over the past week. Tens of thousands of Canadians have descended on the nation's capital to protest the coronavirus lockdown and ongoing restrictions. Ottawa police have taken similar steps to militarize that city, alleging criminality and violence from the protestors, however, police data shows a decline in police-reported crime since the convoy arrived. Ottawa police chief, Peter Sloly, has promised a "surge and contain" strategy.

The police blockades were still being erected around the Ontario Legislature Saturday morning.

Toronto police have blockaded an extra block infront of Queens Park north. The freedom convoy is expected to in two hours.



See our coverage at https://t.co/cTm6cKHpsA pic.twitter.com/esaiRucM4O — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦 (@realmonsanto) February 5, 2022

