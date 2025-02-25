Toronto police officer shoves freedom activist as pro-Hamas protest rages on

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

SPONSOR | With the woke banks on one side and cookie-cutter, multi-national wealth managers on the other, it can seem like the conservative Canadian is out of options. Call Rocklinc Investment Partners, Canada’s premier conservative money manager: www.RockLinc.com

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, citizen journalist Daniel Bordman discussed Sunday's duelling Israel protests in Toronto, where an officer appeared to push freedom activist Salman Sima for attempting to speak to him.

Sima, a former Iranian political prisoner, was demonstrating in support of Israel and against the pro-Hamas protesters on the day of the incident. While attempting to speak to Officer Ibrahim, who Sima and Bordman reportedly have been confronted by before, Ibrahim appeared angry and pushed the freedom activist in footage posted to social media.

It is not the first time Officer Ibrahim, badge #65697, has assaulted me and @DanielBordmanOG. Peacefully and respectfully, I wanted to say hi to Officer Ibrahim, but he lost control and attacked me and Daniel. I watched him being friendly with the jihadists. He is not suitable… pic.twitter.com/6SRQSfAEfD — Salman Sima (@SalmanSima) February 23, 2025

"I'm not sure why he did that other than he feels comfortable doing that," said Ezra. "He feels comfortable protecting the Hamas protesters and shoving Jewish or Persian supporters of Israel because he knows they won't riot, and he knows the mayor doesn't have their back," he said.

As Ezra noted, pro-Hamas protesters were also seen showing off children's toys seemingly symbolizing the young Israeli children who were murdered by Hamas after being taken hostage with their mother.

Bordman described how pro-Hamas protesters aren't actually trying to win support through their demonstrations, but are trying to intimidate people.

"They're not trying to convince anyone to come to their side. They're trying to assert dominance, it's a dominance culture...it's showing that your neighbourhoods are our neighbourhoods and you are powerless to stop us," he said.

Pro-Hamas protesters have repeatedly returned to the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue intersection of Toronto to stage anti-Israel demonstrations following Hamas' terrorist attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023.