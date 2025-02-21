Gazan civilians celebrate gruesome Hamas spectacle with murdered Israeli children

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how Gazan civilians are intertwined with Hamas following a grim presentation from the terror group involving the remains of murdered Israeli hostages.

Despite announcing that they would be returning the bodies of Israeli mother Shiri Bibas and her two young children, Hamas provided the remains of a different individual who they falsely claimed was the children's mother.

The remains of Shiri Bibas' two young children, Kfir and Ariel, were paraded by Hamas in coffins in front of thousands of Gazans before being handed over to the Red Cross to be returned to Israel.

The Hamas terrorists wore black and camouflaged uniforms as they posed with their faces concealed in front of a large poster portraying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a vampire and war criminal.

The coffins holding the remains of the young Bibas children lay on the podium as dozens of 'photographers' took photos and videos of the event.

The caskets of Oded Lifshitz, Shiri Bibas, Ariel Bibas (5), and Kfir Bibas (1) have been paraded across a stage with Hamas terrorists to cheering Gazan “civilians” surrounded by terrorist propaganda.



Hamas is openly and publicly celebrating that they kidnapped and murdered an… pic.twitter.com/OVL4UGnZxD — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) February 20, 2025

Ezra described how after years of indoctrination, most of Gazan society actively supports the Hamas terrorists themselves.

A significant number of the over 250 hostages taken by Hamas during their terrorist attacks on October 7 ended up being held in civilian homes under the support of local Gazans.

"Some Israeli hostages were kept in underground tunnels, again, built by western aid money, but many others were kept in civilian homes," said Ezra.

"There really is no meaningful distinction between Gazans and Hamas...Twenty years of propaganda and indoctrination, twenty years of brainwashing their youth, it would be like if Hitler had survived, and lived, and continued on," he said.

The Trudeau Liberals have pledged to welcome up to 5000 refugees from Gaza despite significant security concerns being raised by Conservatives and the public at large.

