'The core problem with housing in Canada is, we just don't have enough housing. It's just a mathematical thing,' said Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland.

Toronto refugee tent city crisis caused by Trudeau immigration policy
It's no secret that Toronto, whose motto is "Diversity Our Strength," is continually plagued by housing shortages. Now, the city is also in the midst of a refugee crisis.

Refugee claimants from African countries are being sent straight from the airport to sleep on the streets of Canada's largest city due to a lack of space at homeless shelters.

Last night, Rebel News visited 129 Peter Street in downtown Toronto, where the scene now resembles something out of San Francisco or Los Angeles, an open-air tent city. Security guards were present on scene keeping the peace with city bicycle officers riding by the area frequently.

While filming, the screams of a woman in distress could be heard coming from inside the centre. Guards went to assess the situation, and the sounds of glass shattering and yelling followed.

There are an estimated 7,347 homeless people in Canada's biggest city already, and shelters face continual staffing and spacing shortages. So the question arises: Why are the Trudeau Liberals, Ford PCs and Olivia Chow intaking asylum seekers from the airport and sending them into tents in downtown Toronto?

The city's newly elected mayor, Olivia Chow, has described the number of asylum seekers residing in a tent city outside of a homeless shelter a "crisis" and "emergency." She followed up with a call for help from all levels of government to address the problem.

In her first press conference, Chow recognized the failure of Canada's current immigration system as set by the Trudeau Liberals. "We know our shelters are full and a third of residents in shelters right now are refugees. Refugees are a federal responsibility," she said.

The mayor continued with an ask for at least $160 million from the Liberal government to shelter refugees.

Trudeau is notorious for bragging about his record high rate of immigration of 400,000 per year, while current citizens face a historic housing shortage. This comes days after the Bank of Canada blamed their recent interest rate hike on Canada's intake of newcomers.

"There's just more demand than there is supply," Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has previously stated the issue facing Canadians is just simple math. "The core problem with housing in Canada is, we just don't have enough housing. It's just a mathematical thing," she said.

