Toronto refugee tent city crisis caused by Trudeau immigration policy

It's no secret that Toronto, whose motto is "Diversity Our Strength," is continually plagued by housing shortages. Now, the city is also in the midst of a refugee crisis.

Refugee claimants from African countries are being sent straight from the airport to sleep on the streets of Canada's largest city due to a lack of space at homeless shelters.

Here is the scene at Toronto's refugee tents downtown right now.



PM Trudeau's high immigration policy is now overflowing onto the hot streets.



City has no funds to deal with the issue, but want more people.



We will follow the story at https://t.co/jPjRUTiLcj pic.twitter.com/n7V2kMRBsf — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) July 17, 2023

Last night, Rebel News visited 129 Peter Street in downtown Toronto, where the scene now resembles something out of San Francisco or Los Angeles, an open-air tent city. Security guards were present on scene keeping the peace with city bicycle officers riding by the area frequently.

While filming, the screams of a woman in distress could be heard coming from inside the centre. Guards went to assess the situation, and the sounds of glass shattering and yelling followed.

There are an estimated 7,347 homeless people in Canada's biggest city already, and shelters face continual staffing and spacing shortages. So the question arises: Why are the Trudeau Liberals, Ford PCs and Olivia Chow intaking asylum seekers from the airport and sending them into tents in downtown Toronto?

The city's newly elected mayor, Olivia Chow, has described the number of asylum seekers residing in a tent city outside of a homeless shelter a "crisis" and "emergency." She followed up with a call for help from all levels of government to address the problem.

In her first press conference, Chow recognized the failure of Canada's current immigration system as set by the Trudeau Liberals. "We know our shelters are full and a third of residents in shelters right now are refugees. Refugees are a federal responsibility," she said.

Newly elected Toronto Mayor admits 1/3 of those using homeless shelters in the city are refugees.



She calls for $160 million from the Trudeau Liberals to deal with the crisis.



No calls on either side to fix the issue at hand:

record high immigration of 400k per year. https://t.co/BdMMeQK4FR pic.twitter.com/mGF2YZwdU7 — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) July 17, 2023

The mayor continued with an ask for at least $160 million from the Liberal government to shelter refugees.

"Our population is growing faster than the supply of housing"



Trudeau admits his record-high immigration rate of 400,000 per year is the cause of the housing crisis plaguing Canadians. pic.twitter.com/vFJKzk7HBY — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 22, 2022

Trudeau is notorious for bragging about his record high rate of immigration of 400,000 per year, while current citizens face a historic housing shortage. This comes days after the Bank of Canada blamed their recent interest rate hike on Canada's intake of newcomers.

Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers speaks about high immigration levels contributing to the housing crisis. “There's just more demand than there is supply." pic.twitter.com/8Twy92l57k — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 13, 2023

"There's just more demand than there is supply," Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers said.

Trudeau's Minister of Finance on the housing crisis caused by their regime's immigration rates:



"the core problem with housing in Canada is, we just don't have enough housing. It's just a mathematical thing"



House prices have doubled since they were first elected in 2015. pic.twitter.com/eIKmgHRVXM — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) April 12, 2022

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has previously stated the issue facing Canadians is just simple math. "The core problem with housing in Canada is, we just don't have enough housing. It's just a mathematical thing," she said.