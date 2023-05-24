Toronto reverses course, Canada Day celebration back on

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple from the Rebel News Store today! BUY NOW

The City of Toronto is reversing its decision to cancel Canada Day celebrations at Nathan Phillips Square after initially citing “resource constraints” in the city's budget for the cancellation.

Yesterday, it was learned that despite recruiting volunteers and hosting information sessions in preparation for the event, the city declined to “activate” its plan for a display outside of city hall, CTV reported.

An email allegedly received by volunteers and circulated on Reddit claimed the funding for this year's Canada Day event at Nathan Phillips Square was “not adequate to the standard of program that the event and participants deserve.”

Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie had previously warned of cuts to city services, saying on March 29, “While the federal government wants to focus on growth, they can't leave municipalities that are very much in the state of recovery behind.”

Now, McKelvie is announcing the city has reversed course.

There will be dozens of Canada Day celebrations across the city on July 1 including in Nathan Phillips Square and Mel Lastman Square.



I want to thank the City Manager for taking quick action to make sure we celebrate Canada Day and continue to encourage people to gather together… pic.twitter.com/NTiQiDaDZO — Jennifer McKelvie (@McKelvieTO) May 24, 2023

“There will be dozens of Canada Day celebrations across the city on July 1 including in Nathan Phillips Square and Mel Lastman Square,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Details around these family-friendly celebrations along with all other City of Toronto Canada Day events will be announced in the coming weeks,” an accompanying news release stated.

Looking forward to Canada Day celebrations returning to Nathan Phillips Square & Mel Lastman Square this year!



These are just two of the many celebrations happening across the city, but we must keep delivering the services that residents expect. https://t.co/PUJNNf3GDu — Shelley Carroll (@shelleycarroll) May 24, 2023

“I look forward to seeing Canada Day celebrations back in Nathan Phillips Square for the first time since 2017 and again in Mel Lastman Square this year,” added local councillor Shelley Carroll.