Toronto Star cartoonist mocks Alberta's ban on graphic content in schools

Alberta's premier is seeking to remove sexually explicit content in children's books that are present in public school libraries.

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to a Toronto Star cartoon mocking Premier Danielle Smith for taking action against pornographic materials in school libraries.

Despite the premier ordering books with sexually explicit content to be removed from school libraries, left-wing activists in the Edmonton area have decided to remove several classic novels.

Cartoonist Theo Moudakis thought it would be comical to portray Alberta's premier as trying to prevent children from viewing Archie comics.

Lise condemned the columnist for mocking Alberta's ban on pornographic materials in public schools in light of gender ideology being taught to young students.

"This is exactly what the left likes to do. They like to extrapolate on a really good, sound, common sense policy and say 'oh but it applies to the Archie comics, it applies to the Handmaid's Tale,'" she said.

"No guys, what we're saying is Danielle Smith is reining in these crazy, left-wing lunatics that have taken over our public institutions, including throughout the entire public educational school system in Canada, and rescinding the books that have no business being in children's hands to begin with," Lise continued.

Schools in Alberta are required to remove books containing "sexually explicit content" from their libraries by October 1, 2025, according to a ministerial order launched on July 4.

