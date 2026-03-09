Toronto Star reporter asks police chief about 'Islamophobia' after synagogue attacks

Amarachi Amadike asked Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw if there's been an "uptick in attacks against the Muslim community" while outside of a synagogue that was targeted by gunfire only hours earlier.

  March 09, 2026   |   News Analysis

On Monday's live stream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid reacted to a reporter from the Toronto Star asking Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw if there's been a rise in "attacks" against the Muslim community after three synagogues in the Greater Toronto Area were riddled with bullets.

Amarachi Amadike posed the question to the police chief during a press conference outside Shaarei Shomayim synagogue near Bathurst Street and Glencairn Avenue on Sunday.

The synagogue was seen with bullet holes in the front doors after police were called for reports of gunshots around midnight on Friday evening.

Sheila condemned Amadike's remarks as insensitive, noting he was standing directly outside a synagogue during a wave of violent attacks against the Jewish community.

"You're literally standing at a synagogue, the third one shot up in five days. And that's just in five days, that's not the girls' school that's been shot at twice ... that's not the fistfights that break out on the lawns of synagogues when talking about real estate development," she said.

York Regional Police also responded to reports of gunfire at a synagogue near Clark Avenue and York Hill Boulevard in Thornhill shortly before midnight on Friday evening. 

When officers arrived on the scene, they found evidence of gunfire targeting the Beth Avraham Yosef of Toronto synagogue. Police reported that six bullet holes were found in the front doors of the building and two people were inside when the gunfire erupted. No injuries were reported, and authorities continue to investigate all three shootings.

