Toronto Star contributor promotes more mass migration to counter Trump

On Wednesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discussed a Toronto Star opinion piece claiming that Canada needs more immigration to 'successfully fight Trump.'

Sheila criticized the article for failing to take into account the significant negative consequences of the Trudeau Liberals' mass immigration policies.

"The one thing that has really driven up the cost of living, outside of Justin Trudeau's overspending and the carbon tax, has been his out of control immigration levels and the burden that places on housing, our roads, our infrastructure, our healthcare system, our social safety net, our schools, all of that," she said.

In October of last year, Trudeau announced that Canada would be reducing its immigration targets until 2027. The move came in response to significant public backlash on immigration policy and sliding polling numbers.

As part of the move, the Liberals decreased their 2025 immigration target from 500,000, to 395,000, an over 20% reduction.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has condemned Trudeau’s “radical uncontrolled immigration” policies for contributing to Canada's declining standard of living.

“Trudeau suddenly admitted that ‘radical uncontrolled immigration’ and policies related to it are partly to blame for joblessness, [and the] housing and healthcare crises,” Poilievre told reporters in October.

“Conservatives will fix what Trudeau and the NDP-Liberals broke. We will restore the best immigration system in the world,” he said.