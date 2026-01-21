Toronto protesters slam media silence as Iran bleeds

A rally in support of the Iranian people took place in downtown Toronto on Tuesday, January 20, organized by a University of Toronto student group, Students For A Free Iran. Demonstrators gathered outside the U.S. Consulate with the intent of marching to CBC headquarters to call out the mainstream media’s near-total silence on the unfolding crisis in Iran—and on the massive demonstrations taking place across Canada in solidarity with the Iranian people.

Those plans were derailed following a dispute within the protest itself. While the overwhelming majority of Iranians support the return of Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi as a path toward a free and secular Iran, a small faction in attendance pushed for a communist future for the country. Fewer than a dozen communist-aligned protesters left the rally early and proceeded toward the CBC on their own.

Roughly one hundred demonstrators remained behind, many carrying Iran’s historic Lion and Sun flag alongside Canadian and Israeli flags. The larger group was barred by police from following the splinter faction toward the CBC, citing concerns over potential conflict. Instead, demonstrators marched toward Dundas Square, continuing their protest through the city’s core.

Throughout the rally and march, chants calling on U.S. President Donald Trump to “act now” echoed through the streets. The calls come after Trump has repeatedly suggested that intervention in Iran is imminent—yet no concrete action has materialized.

Another demonstration is planned for the following day at the same location. It will be organized by the same group that has drawn tens of thousands to its previous rallies; Saturday’s demonstration alone attracted an estimated 100,000 people.

As Iranians continue to risk their lives in an uprising against one of the world’s most brutal regimes, their supporters abroad are growing increasingly impatient. The message from Toronto was unmistakable: the Iranian people are demanding action—and they are not going away.