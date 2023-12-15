Toronto woman seeks assisted suicide amid struggle with long COVID

Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands

In Toronto, 55-year-old Tracey Thompson faces a harrowing reality as her battle with long COVID has depleted her life savings and rendered her largely bedridden. This debilitating situation has led her to apply for Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program, reflecting the severe impact of long COVID on individuals' lives.

Thompson, once an active professional chef, has been reduced to spending approximately 22 hours a day in bed since contracting COVID-19 in 2020. The comprehensive symptoms of long COVID have left her unable to perform basic daily activities such as cooking and reading, the Daily Mail reported.

The financial strain due to her inability to work has compounded her challenges, prompting her application to MAID in December 2022.

"My quality of life with this illness is almost nonexistent," Thompson expressed in an interview. “I don’t do anything. It is painfully boring. It’s profoundly isolating.”

Canada's MAID program, which initially focused on terminal patients, expanded its criteria a year after Thompson’s illness onset to include those suffering from irreparable and intolerable illnesses. Thompson's gradual health deterioration involves cognitive decline, respiratory difficulties, and severe energy depletion.

Thompson’s diet now primarily consists of medication and meal replacement shakes, as she developed sensitivities to various foods. The most activity she can manage is an occasional walk around the block and brief periods sitting up. This dramatic lifestyle shift has exhausted her financial resources, spent on housing, food, and costly medical care.

Beyond long COVID, Thompson has been diagnosed with multiple related conditions, including myalgic encephalomyelitis (chronic fatigue syndrome), postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (PoTS), and mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS). Despite these challenges, she affirms her love for life, citing small daily joys that remain meaningful to her.

Thompson’s case highlights the broader debate surrounding Canada's MAID program, which has been subject to scrutiny and controversy, particularly with discussions to extend eligibility to terminally ill minors. The program has seen a significant number of assisted deaths, with over 13,200 cases in 2022, accounting for 4.1% of all deaths in the country.