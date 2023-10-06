Tory establishment 'divided' on gender ideology following convention: sources

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Conservative Party of Canada remains divided on the topic of gender ideology, and is no closer to banning gender transitions for minors as an official party policy.

Since the Conservative Convention last month in Québec City, Radio-Canada spoke anonymously with Conservatives on what the issue means for the party moving forward.

A source with insight into the party dynamics said "there are those who think they can use this issue to make gains with the base, and those who think the bet is too dangerous because it could lose moderate voters."

One Conservative said they expected the party to “move more quickly” on the issue, while another said Poilievre will “be clearer when it’s beneficial for him.”

Since June, Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have gone back and forth on the issue of parental rights, with the former telling the federal government to "butt out and let provinces run schools and parents raise kids."

Pierre Poilievre comment on the 1 million March 4 children pic.twitter.com/TNXAa0LifT — Guillaume Roy (@guillaum3roy) September 21, 2023

Poilievre told a reporter last month that parental rights must be respected and that provinces should decide for themselves how to manage the issue.

But Conservative MPs have been reluctant to speak on the issue publicly upon receiving a directive from party officials not to engage with the media.

On Wednesday, reporters tried to garner a response from their members but to no avail.

"I stay out of it," said MP James Bezan.

MP Glen Motz walked away when asked by reporters, only to say "thank you" for the question.

On September 8, Conservative delegates voted to ban "surgical or chemical interventions" for gender transition in minors — a resolution that Poilievre has not yet issued a stance on.

The Conservative grassroots has given party officials a mandate to protect children from gender ideology, as thousands of members voted Saturday to oppose the medical transitioning of minors. https://t.co/APCGXLmo6Z — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 9, 2023

As of writing, the consensus among Conservatives is to focus on economics ahead of the next federal election.

"It's our bread and butter," said one source.

On the resolution, another Conservative said "the Liberals want to trip us up on social issues."

"If this subject turns against us, especially in big cities and more progressive regions, it risks distracting from the economic message," said another Conservative.

One party source called the issue "a political sideshow."

"If we put too much emphasis on this issue, we give them a stick to beat us with," they said.