Tourist town turned refugee camp: 2,638 asylum seekers shipped to Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls — once billed as Canada’s honeymoon capital — is looking more like a taxpayer-funded refugee camp. A response to an order paper question from Conservative MP Tony Baldinelli reveals 2,638 asylum seekers have been shipped into the tourist town since January 2024, housed in local hotels for months at a time while Ottawa racks up a $71,000 monthly food bill.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada admits the average stay ranges from 105 to 157 days depending on family size, despite a supposed “90-day limit” imposed earlier this year. That’s over three months in prime tourist hotels that would normally be booked by honeymooners and families.

Taxpayers are paying $99 per room, per night, plus $32.50 a day for meals and refreshments. In May alone, IRCC spent $71,395 just to feed the asylum seekers in Niagara Falls hotels. Multiply that across months and thousands of claimants, and the bill rockets into the millions.

Nearly four in 10 of the arrivals came from Nigeria, followed by Ethiopia, Sudan, and Uganda. Smaller groups trickled in from as far afield as Mexico, the Bahamas, and Papua New Guinea.

While the Liberals sent $282,000 to the Niagara Region to offset costs, no money was given to local charities or community groups dealing with the fallout, and there remains only one taxpayer: you.

Residents of the tourist town are left to watch as hotels fill up with asylum seekers while tourism dollars disappear.

According to the documents, transfers have now been paused, with the federal government pledging to wind down its Niagara Falls hotel operations by September 30, 2025.