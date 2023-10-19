Trans activist named one of the hottest 100 women in Australia
Outcry ensues over the ranking of transgender identity over biological women in Maxim's Hot 100 list.
AFL coach turned prominent trans activist Danielle Laidley has been ranked as one of Australia's hottest women by men's magazine Maxim.
Laidley claimed the 92nd spot on Maxim Australia's Hot 100 list with the men's magazine's decision to feature Laidley, a transgender woman, among Australia's hottest women igniting a fierce debate.
Critics argue that Laidley, a biological male, should not have been included in a ranking traditionally dedicated to cisgender women.
Outraged voices on social media are expressing their discontent, questioning the magazine's choice and the broader implications for traditional gender boundaries.
Maxim's Hot 100 list, unveiled this week, typically celebrates women who have made significant strides in entertainment, sports, and pop culture. Topping the list is Hollywood sensation Margot Robbie, whose achievements continue to captivate audiences worldwide.
However, it is Laidley's inclusion that has dominated conversations, sparking discussions about gender identity, inclusivity, and societal acceptance.
Amid the controversy, supporters of Laidley applaud Maxim's decision as a "progressive step" toward recognising diverse gender identities.
- By Avi Yemini
