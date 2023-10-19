Trans activist named one of the hottest 100 women in Australia

Outcry ensues over the ranking of transgender identity over biological women in Maxim's Hot 100 list.

  • By Rebel News
  • October 19, 2023
  • News
Trans activist named one of the hottest 100 women in Australia
Remove Ads

AFL coach turned prominent trans activist Danielle Laidley has been ranked as one of Australia's hottest women by men's magazine Maxim.

Laidley claimed the 92nd spot on Maxim Australia's Hot 100 list with the men's magazine's decision to feature Laidley, a transgender woman, among Australia's hottest women igniting a fierce debate.

Critics argue that Laidley, a biological male, should not have been included in a ranking traditionally dedicated to cisgender women.

Outraged voices on social media are expressing their discontent, questioning the magazine's choice and the broader implications for traditional gender boundaries.

Maxim's Hot 100 list, unveiled this week, typically celebrates women who have made significant strides in entertainment, sports, and pop culture. Topping the list is Hollywood sensation Margot Robbie, whose achievements continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

However, it is Laidley's inclusion that has dominated conversations, sparking discussions about gender identity, inclusivity, and societal acceptance.

Amid the controversy, supporters of Laidley applaud Maxim's decision as a "progressive step" toward recognising diverse gender identities.

Australia LGBT news transgender
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Sign Up
  • By Avi Yemini

Sign up for Rebel News Australia!

Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!

Sign Up
australia store new designs sidebar redirect

REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA

Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland.

SHOP NOW

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.