Trans activists plan to disrupt Matt Walsh Texas A&M event flops

Matt Walsh’s event at the Texas A&M University on Wednesday was set to be crashed by a group of transgender activists who planned in secret to make a mockery of the event.

Despite the plan to infiltrate and protest the Daily Wire host’s public appearance, the woke activists were “largely a no show” the Daily Wire reported.

Only a single individual who belonged to the original group that planned to protest Walsh’s speech showed up, and asked a question, and even agreed with much of what Walsh said to the audience.

As detailed by the publication, the group of protesters had originally planned to stage a massive walkout for Walsh’s remarks at the university in College Station, Texas, which he was invited to be the school’s Young Americans for Freedom chapter.

“Trans activists are planning to disrupt my event at Texas A&M on Wednesday,” Walsh wrote on social media. “I have a copy of their plan which they decided to write down in detail. I just really hope they don’t go through with this and call more attention to me and give me more publicity. That would be terrible!”

Walsh provided evidence of the detailed plan, which included multiple steps, including the reservation of tickets, showing up at a specific time in business-style clothing, and finding other members of the group to split into groups of nine.

The idea was for every member of the group to stage a coordinated walkout after about 10 to 20 minutes of Walsh speaking, and chanting during the walkout.

According to the plan, the chanters were supposed to say “When trans/gay/queer people are under attack, what do we do?” to which the group would respond, “Stand up! Fight back!”

None of it came to pass, as days before the event occurred, the plan leaked.

“An extra special thanks to the leftist infiltrators in the crowd,” Walsh joked as he began his remarks at the secured event. “I look forward to your hijinx. The cops and security especially, look forward to it.”

According to the Daily Wire, Walsh’s remarks revolved around his argument that modern gender theory is nonsense and that men and women are biologically distinct.

“Gender ideology is the most severe and extreme attack on truth in our lifetimes and possibly in the history of mankind,” Walsh said at the event.

During the question and answer portion of the event, the sole member of the LGBT group that showed up, a male identifying as a woman, told Walsh that he did not feel attacked by anything the host said.

“I’m actually a part of that organization that was going to come and try and derail you tonight,” the student said. “I didn’t hear a single thing though that constituted an attack on queer or trans lives or an attack on me personally, so I don’t know what they were on about there.”

The student told Walsh that while he agrees that “it is an absolute travesty that the trans community bases everything on such vacuous concepts,” he disagreed with Walsh’s conclusion that there are only two genders.

“I appreciate your attitude,” Walsh replied. “I very rarely encounter your attitude from that side.”

“I was excited and ready. I thought it was kind of game on,” Walsh said after the event, per the Daily Wire. “We might have scared them away ahead of time by taunting them. … Especially with this subject they know that their point of view is so vacuous that they don’t want to be challenged and that’s why they kind of run away.”