Trans man Buck Angel speaks out against gender ideology in today's society

Not long ago, there was a clear understanding of what it meant to be a woman and what it meant to be a man, however in today's society, it seems to no longer be the case.

We are seeing an ideology that slowly normalizes deviations and fetishisms in society.

What is most worrisome is the increased number of sex reassignment surgeries. Mastectomy for non-binary people who do not wish to have visible female attraction, and gender change surgery for people identifying as trans.

According to Statistics Canada:

The proportions of transgender and non-binary people were three to seven times higher for Generation Z (born between 1997 and 2006, 0.79%) and millennials (born between 1981 and 1996, 0.51%) than for Generation X (born between 1966 and 1980, 0.19%), baby boomers (born between 1946 and 1965, 0.15%) and the Interwar and Greatest Generations (born in 1945 or earlier, 0.12%).

And according to the 2020 Plastic Surgery Statistics by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), a 15% rise in breast or chest surgical procedures was reported in transgender male patients from 2019 to 2020.

Do not forget that, the U.S. sex reassignment surgery market size was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2021.

In some Canadian provinces, such as Ontario and British Columbia, it is possible for children to obtain hormone blockers at the age of 12, and in Quebec at the age of 10. In addition, the medical and psychological process was significantly neglected and overstepped.

Born in Los Angeles, California, USA, Buck Angel is a film actor and producer and public speaker. After many years marked by gender dysphoria, and a harsh psychological challenge, Angel began his gender reassignment therapy at the age of 28.

At that time, he was working as a female model, but was unhappy as a woman. Buck Angel is a strong advocate against gender ideology and the increase of sex reassignment among children.

"It's a mental disorder, I don't wish it on anyone," stated Buck Angel while explaining how much he is against what is happening with children who want to go through gender reassignment.