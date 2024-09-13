Judge dismisses request to lift conditions on trans predator's criminal conviction

A B.C. judge dismissed an application to have the conditions lifted on Jonathan Yaniv's fourth criminal conviction. Now going by Jessica Simpson, he has repeatedly threatened Rebel staff for reporting on his case.

By now, many of you have seen the disturbing footage of Jessica Simpson, formerly known as Jonathan Yaniv, hurling racial slurs at me and taunting me with an image of my child saved on his phone while exiting the Surrey Provincial Courthouse Monday.

Today, I walk through what transpired in court, including Judge Solomon’s reasons for dismissing Simpson’s application to have the conditions lifted on his fourth criminal conviction. It also addressed Simpson pulling a fire alarm falsely after shoving an elderly man in a common area of a residential building.

I took strict precautions to avoid approaching Simpson, a repeat violent offender and serial predator, remaining close to my bodyguards while reporting from the courthouse.

Rebel News remains committed to continue their exclusive reporting on Simpson, despite attempts to intimidate staff and threaten their families.

