SHOCK VIDEO: Help protect Drea from that monster Jonathan Yaniv

Jonathan Yaniv is a transgender extremist. He’s a criminal, he’s a serial predator, and our reporter Drea Humphrey has worked tirelessly to expose the truth about him. Now he’s coming after her with a vengeance, and he says he’s coming after her children too. Watch the shocking footage in our video report above.

If a reporter from the CBC or another "mainstream" media outlet was abused this way, it would be national news. The Canadian Association of Journalists would go on high alert. There would be statements from Parliament. Police would likely be visiting the thug right now. But because Drea is an independent journalist, and Yaniv plays the transgender card, the world is silent. It falls to us to help Drea — and it falls to you, too, if you can chip in to help cover the costs of her bodyguards, lawyers, and home security system.

Yaniv normally bullies people into submission. He has victimized children, new immigrants, vulnerable women, and disabled people. He’s a monster. Drea is the first person to stand up to him. By protecting her, we’re protecting many people we don’t even know about too. Visit www.ProtectDrea.com to contribute and show your support.