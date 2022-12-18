Trans predator sent to jail after police sting exposes shocking depravity

A Sydney transgender woman has been sentenced to five-and-a-half years jail for trying to have sex with a woman and her child while on bail for sending sexually explicit text messages to a 14-year-old.

Except that none of the alleged victims ever actually existed. Tiane Miller, 49, was actually speaking to child exploitation unit detectives on each occasion.

The Downing Centre District Court was told last week that Miller had propositioned to have sex with a police officer posing as a 39-year-old mother in an online chatroom.

Miller, who believed the woman in the conversation had a 9-year-old daughter, suggested the child could “get naked too” and join them.

“Maybe you and I get naughty in front of her (the child) and then head to the bedroom,” Miller wrote in a message using the app chatiw. “Tell her if she wants to be in the room to get naked too.”

Miller then arranged to meet the pair at Liverpool train station on October 19. Miller, who was carrying lingerie that would fit a child, was arrested by police at the meeting point.

All of this had happened while Miller was out on bail and facing charges over sexual text messages sent to a police officer posing as a 14-year-old girl just three months prior.

The court was told Miller had sent photos of ‘her’ chest and penis with the message, “We could do plenty of fun things naked and you could still be a virgin... you could try sucking it.”

Miller promised to “kiss and touch you down there, make you horny and wet and touch your nipples” but insisted that the child needed to keep it a secret.

The messages continued for 20 days with Miller urging the girl to wag school so they could meet for sex.

Miller’s house was raided a month later with an iPhone and laptop being seized by police.

Miller pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to procure a person less than 16 years for sexual activity, using a carriage service to send indecent material to a person less than 16, and using a carriage service to groom a person less than 16.

The court heard Miller, who was on a mental health disability pension, was using methamphetamines at the time of the offences.

Miller claimed to have been over-exposed to “taboo themes” online.

Judge Mark Marian said the offending had 'depraved' intent and expressed doubt at her remorse considering she continued while on bail.

Miller will be eligible for parole on July 16, 2024.