Trans-pushing teachers are breaking trust between children and parents

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on August 17, 2022.

Dr. James Lindsay joined us on The Ezra Levant Show to discuss the disturbing rise of children being sexualized and encouraged to gender transition in public schools and children’s hospitals.

Host Ezra Levant showed Dr. Lindsay a video from Boston’s Children's hospital which claims toddlers can show early signs of being transgender by refusing to urinate either standing up or sitting down, playing with "opposite gender" toys and trying on sibling’s clothing. Another physician from the children’s hospital explains to the camera what a "gender-affirming" hysterectomy is, describing the removal of the uterus, cervix, and fallopian tubes from a woman or girl’s body.

Ezra introduced Dr. Lindsay to the popular "Libs of TikTok" account which exposes many ‘progressive’ teachers who deliberately encourage children to change their sexuality or gender, sometimes by the use of puberty blockers, and to hide things from their parents. He compared this practice of severing trust between children and parents to a method the Soviet Union used to gain control, where children were celebrated for being informants of the state and sending their parents off to prison camps.