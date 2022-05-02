Transgender Biden admin official pushes 'gender-affirming care' for children

Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP

Admiral Rachel Levine, the Biden administration’s highest-ranking transgender official, and one of the people in charge of the U.S. government’s health policies claimed that pediatricians unanimously agree about the value of “gender-affirming care” in kids.

As Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services describes, gender-affirming care for kids includes “top surgery” and “bottom surgery.” In other words, mutilating kids’ sexual organs is an official part of the Biden administration’s agenda.

In an interview with NPR, Levine, who is currently serving as the U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health, attacked Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo over his position on the issue of trans health for kids.

Levine accused Ladapo of releasing a “statement based upon political considerations that is not appropriate.” Ladapo, a close ally of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, released a fact sheet on April 20 to counter the so-called evidence provided by a fact sheet released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

As detailed by Rebel News, the Florida Health Department slammed Biden’s “unscientific shift” on trans children policies, which are not in line with that of other developed nations. Countries like Sweden, Finland, France, and the U.K. are currently reviewing or otherwise ceasing treatment of gender dysphoria in children as a result of research findings.

In Ladapo’s fact sheet, the doctor wrote: “Systematic reviews on hormonal treatment for young people show a trend of low-quality evidence, small sample sizes, and medium to high risk of bias.”

The HHS fact sheet, to which the Florida Health Department referred claims: “For transgender and nonbinary children and adolescents, early gender-affirming care is crucial to overall health and well-being as it allows the child or adolescent to focus on social transitions and can increase their confidence while navigating the healthcare system.”

As detailed in the fact sheet, examples of gender-affirming care include puberty blockers, providing testosterone hormones to girls, and estrogen hormones to boys. The fact sheet also includes top surgery to “create male-typical chest shape or enhance breasts,” and bottom surgery refers to surgery on genitals or reproductive organs.

The Florida Health Department’s fact sheet pointed to evidence claiming that most children who identify as transgender eventually revert to their original birth sex, citing a paper published in the International Review of Psychiatry, that states that 80% of children seeking clinical care will lose their desire to identify with the non-birth sex.

“One of the biggest messages I have at this time is really to speak about the challenges that the LGBTQI+ community face, particularly youth. The challenges come from very disturbing – and frankly discriminatory – laws and actions that many states are taking that are potentially dangerous, and costing the lives of young people. I think it's a very important message to give young physicians in training,” said Levine in the NPR interview.

“I will disagree that there are many studies cited in the Florida statement – there are a few studies. I've looked at them. A lot of them say that we need more research. We agree. This is no different from any other medical field in which there's a research base that might inform a standard of care for treatment of other conditions, whether that's diabetes or hypothyroidism or other hormonal endocrine conditions – those change over time as the research changes,” Levine said when asked for comment on Florida’s policies.

“There is no argument among medical professionals – pediatricians, pediatric endocrinologists, adolescent medicine physicians, adolescent psychiatrists, psychologists, etc. – about the value and the importance of gender-affirming care,” Levine continued.

“I understand the significance of my role to stand up and be counted as a very open and proud LGBTQ+ individual and openly transgender woman. And to use that to support more of our vulnerable LGBTQ+ community in all ways that I can,” the admiral concluded.