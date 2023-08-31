Transgender customer files human rights complaint against Montreal Walmart over ‘restroom discrimination’

CTV News

A customer at a Montreal Walmart is lodging a bias complaint with the Quebec Human Rights Commission, urging the store to accommodate transgender customers by letting them choose the restroom where they feel most at ease.

The transgender woman, a biological male, Seth Day claims that an employee openly criticized him for using the store's restroom last week at the 5400 Jean-Talon West location, CTV reports.

"It was really traumatic and stressful, being treated so unkindly," said Day, who uses "he" and "they" pronouns.

"For me, that means that I don't identify as a man or woman, sort of somewhere in between. And in terms of expression, I have a beard, but I also a dress very feminine," he explained.

Day notes that his choice of restroom isn't always consistent. On August 25, while buying groceries, he felt the need to use the restroom and made his way to the women's facilities.

Soon after he exited the restroom and continued his shopping, he was approached by an employee. According to Day, the employee, identified by colleagues as an assistant manager, questioned him about his gender and told him that he was not allowed to use the restroom because made others feel uncomfortable.

"To which I responded that there was no gender-neutral bathroom or family bathroom. What bathroom am I supposed to use, then? What about my comfort as a client?" he said.

Day then sought out the general manager, who, he claims, offered an apology for the incident.

Day stated that he was unable to obtain a definitive response regarding measures that would be implemented to prevent similar experiences for other transgender customers.

When CTV inquired about the incident, a spokesperson for Walmart Canada briefly stated that one of the company's foundational values is respect for the individual.

"We are committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for our associates and our customers. We take matters of this nature very seriously and are looking into this customer’s experience," wrote Senior Manager of Corporate Affairs, Stephanie Fusco.