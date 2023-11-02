Transgender former AFL coach keen on switching roles to women's competition
LGBTIQ+ advocate Dani Laidley reportedly pursuing coaching job with West Coast AFL Women’s team.
Former North Melbourne coach Dani Laidley has expressed a keen interest in taking up the vacant senior coaching position at West Coast Eagles' AFL Women’s team.
Laidley, who coached North Melbourne’s men’s team between 2003 and 2009, revealed a desire to return to coaching, saying they were longing for the adrenaline of week-to-week competition.
Laidley's enthusiasm for coaching was evident in recent comments, sharing excitement about the prospect, mentioning that they had been approached by a Victorian-based club for an assistant coaching role.
Having recently spoken to Eagles players ahead of the Pride Round, Laidley, a prominent LGBTIQ+ advocate, championed 'the importance of acceptance and inclusion.'
- By Avi Yemini
