Transgender immigrant opens fire inside Texas megachurch

In a press conference held on Sunday afternoon, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner detailed that Moreno, dressed in a trench coat and carrying a backpack, entered the church shortly before 2 p.m. and began firing.

KTRK-TV ABC13 via AP
On Sunday afternoon, a shooting unfolded at a renowned megachurch in Texas when Genesee Ivonne Moreno, a 36-year-old woman armed with a long firearm and accompanied by her 7-year-old son, initiated gunfire.

The confrontation ended when law enforcement officers at the scene fatally shot Moreno. The shooting resulted in critical injuries to her son and wounded another individual, as confirmed by authorities, per CNN.

Moreno, who was transgender and used the name "Jeffrey," who was originally a migrant from El Salvador and had an extensive criminal history

The investigation is currently focused on Lakewood Church, led by televangelist Joel Osteen and situated approximately 6 miles from downtown Houston.

Fox News reported:

The preliminary reporting also indicated that the message "Free Palestine" was written on the rifle; investigators said later it was just "Palestine."

Moreno, 36, had a criminal history including convictions for assaulting a police officer in 2009 and forgery in 2010. 

Members of the FBI, the Texas Rangers, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Conroe and Houston Police Departments were investigating a property Monday in Conroe, north of Houston, that was believed to be Moreno's residence, KPRC reported.

According to a search warrant issued by the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office on Monday, officers "shot and killed her in self-defense" when she aimed her firearm at them.

The police chief reported that her son sustained a gunshot wound to the head amidst the gunfire and, as of Monday, is still hospitalized in critical condition.

A man who was injured and shot in the leg, received medical attention at a hospital and has since been discharged, according to Finner's statement on Monday. He has been identified in the search warrant as Tom George Thomas.

"We don't understand why all these things happened, but we know God's in control," Osteen said following the shooting. 

