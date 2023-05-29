Transgender state rep bags Children's Minnesota Health Hero Award for facilitating pediatric gender transitions

Cheques made out to Rebel News: Rebel News Network Ltd. PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO Toronto, ON M6E 5B2

The Children's Minnesota hospital system lauded state Rep. Leigh Finke with an accolade last week, recognizing the politician's work in crafting a bill aimed at facilitating gender transitions in minors, as reported by the Daily Caller.

Finke, who is transgender, was the brain behind Minnesota's HF 146, also known as the "trans refuge" bill. The legislation thwarts the application of out-of-state laws that might separate children from their parents if they journey across state lines to seek transgender medical treatments, like hormones or puberty blockers.

"By enacting this law, we are ensuring Minnesotans and those visiting from other states have unhindered access to gender affirming care," affirmed Children's Minnesota in a statement.

Gov. Tim Walz (D) gave his assent to the legislation on April 27.

Besides HF 146, Finke also tabled a bill seeking to purge language deterring pedophilia from the state's current anti-discrimination law. As it stands, the law protects sexual orientations but explicitly excludes sexual attraction to children. Finke's proposal aims to eliminate this exclusion clause, triggering concern among activists about the potential legal protection of pedophilia as a sexual orientation.

Addressing this concern, Republican state Rep. Harry Niska later suggested a clarification to the bill that unequivocally denies pedophilia as a protected class. This amendment gained unanimous support.

Children's Minnesota, known as the "sole health system in the state committed exclusively to pediatric care" via two hospitals and 25 primary care facilities, bestowed the award on Finke.

Simultaneously, other states like California have adopted similar "trans refuge" legislation, following restrictions on pediatric sex change procedures enacted by Utah and Florida.

Receiving the Health Hero Award from Children's Minnesota, Rep. Finke expressed deep gratitude, noting, "At a time when young children are navigating their identities and their place in society, we need to champion their right to make these discoveries with dignity and empathy."

On the other hand, one could also consider the age-old principle: perhaps it would be wiser to delay such significant decisions until they reach 18, the age at which society recognizes individuals as capable adults?