'Transphobic' toddler suspended for so-called nursery hate

A British nursery has reportedly suspended a preschooler aged three or four over alleged "abuse against sexual orientation and gender identity."

This shocking action was uncovered through a freedom of information request obtained by The Telegraph, which disclosed data from the Department for Education regarding disciplinary actions taken against primary school students in 2022/23.

The figures revealed that the child's suspension was one of nearly 100 similar actions taken against children accused of transphobic or homophobic behaviour.

During the school year in question, a total of 94 primary-age students were either suspended or permanently expelled from state schools for such alleged behaviour, including 10 children from Year One and three from Year Two, meaning those 13 children were age seven or younger.

The data also showed an increase in overall suspensions year over year, with cases rising from 164 in 2021/22 to 178 in 2022/23.

A spokesperson for the Department for Education told The Sun UK that “All pupils and staff should feel safe and protected at school and should never face violence or abuse.”

The spokesperson also stated that the Education Secretary "expects school leaders to enforce good behaviour" and that the department is "committed to a comprehensive programme of behaviour support for schools.”

The Telegraph reported a response from Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office, indicating the PM “does not support” the action taken against the preschooler.

Starmer's official spokesman added that while students and staff should be protected, any disciplinary action must be “proportionate.”