The trucker commission's conclusion: government failure required giving MORE power to the feds

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid discussed the Public Order Emergency Commission's findings that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was justified in invoking the Emergencies Act to end the trucker convoy protests of January and February 2022.

Sheila discussed Commissioner Paul Rouleau's comments on the release of the commission's report, including his conclusion that the use of the Emergencies Act could have been avoided. "Rouleau said today in a roundabout way, without actually ever saying it, that it was a failure of police and the government that according to him, necessitated giving over extraordinary powers to the police and government," Sheila commented.

"Had police forces and governments better anticipated and prepared for the extent of political and social discontent exacerbated by COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in the environment of misinformation and disinformation so prevalent today and had they collaborated more effectively, there could have been a different response to this unprecedented situation," Rouleau said. "It's likely that such preparation could have avoided the necessity of invoking the Emergencies Act."

In other words - "Did you get that?" Sheila asked. "The government screws up. The police screw up. And innocent peaceful protesters are forced to pay the price with their civil liberties, oh, and their bank accounts too."

This is only an excerpt of Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.