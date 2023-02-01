Trucker Commission granted extension on Emergencies Act report

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

TRUCKER REBELLION | Playing in select theatres Attend the WORLD PREMIERE of Rebel News' latest documentary "Trucker Rebellion: Trudeau On Trial" on February 16th at Canyon Meadows Cinemas in Calgary! PURCHASE TICKETS

The commission examining Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's invoking of the Emergencies Act is requesting additional time to complete its report.

According to reporting from The Canadian Press, “a government source, who was granted anonymity to discuss matters not yet public, says the order-in-council establishing the Public Order Emergency Commission will be modified to change the Feb. 6 deadline to submit its report to the government.”

A deadline is imposed upon the commission by the Emergencies Act itself, mandating the report be submitted to Parliament and made available to the public within 360 days of the emergency being revoked. The CP source maintains that the commission will still be finished its report in the required timeframe, currently set for Feb. 20.

The commission was tasked with investigating the impact of the federal government's use of emergency powers, invoked by Trudeau and passed through a motion in Parliament which saw Jagmeet Singh's New Democrat Party side with Trudeau's Liberals during the Freedom Convoy protest.

Headed by Justice Paul Rouleau, the commission — what we here at Rebel News have called the Trucker Commission — is investigating the Trudeau government's use of extreme measures to respond to the Freedom Convoy protest.

The prime minister invoked the Emergencies Act on Feb. 14, 2022, with the protest being brought to an end in a dramatic display of police force, one of the largest in Canadian history. The act granted federal authorities extreme powers, including the ability to freeze bank accounts and further restrict citizens' rights, an issue that initially sparked the protest as a number of truckers were upset with cross-border vaccine requirements imposed by the Trudeau government.

Lasting six weeks, the Trucker Commission heard testimony from protesters, the public, police, local authorities along with provincial and federal authorities, including Trudeau and other cabinet ministers.

Rebel News is premiering a new documentary examining the commission this February. To learn more about our upcoming production, Trucker Rebellion: Trudeau on Trial, including its official release date, in-person screenings and more, visit TrudeauOnTrial.com.