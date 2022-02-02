Trucker Convoy inspires grassroots protest against COVID mandates in businesses in B.C.

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

This Monday, around 100 freedom-loving citizens, inspired by the Trucker Freedom Convoy, gathered in the Safeway parking lot in Port Coquitlam, B.C. to protest COVID-19 mandates and call on local businesses to stop complying with them.

“Our message today is, we have your back. Drop the mandates, and we have your back,” said the protest organizer who goes by Jade.

Jade says she has been visiting small businesses in the area and finding many of them don’t agree with the mandates but are scared of what will happen to them if they do not comply with them.

Ever since the Freedom Convoy took off for Ottawa, a new wave of people willing to stand up for freedom has spread across Canada. What started off as citizens coming out at all hours of the day and night, to cheer the convoy on as it passed through their neighborhood, has now turned into citizens gathering to hold their own freedom protests in locations that routinely haven’t been doing so before.

Watch what took place at the grassroots protests in Port Coquitlam.

