Trucker freedom convoy recap: Day 1, British Columbia to Calgary

Early Sunday, morning close to 40 vehicles, manned by truckers and their supporters, gathered at Delta, British Columbia's CVSE inspection station before heading out on their journey to Ottawa, calling for an end to Canada's COVID mandates.

Earlier this month, the governments of Canada and the United States, through Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S President Joe Biden, used the significantly less deadly Omicron variant as an excuse to implement new COVID-19 vaccine border restrictions that make it harder — or impossible — for unvaccinated cross border truck drivers to carry goods between the two countries.

The additional threat — mandated disruption to an already-strained supply chain — appears to have been the tipping point for many truckers across Canada, causing them to say “enough is enough” when it comes these mandates, and it seems many other Canadians agree.

A GoFundMe page set up to support the truckers costs has already soared past $3-million in fundraising.

The country-wide convoy is set to rest in front of Parliament, where the truckers feel their demands can’t be ignored, on January 26.

“We are going to stay there until Trudeau ends the mandates, just like Boris Johnson did in the U.K.” said Salvatore Vetro when I asked him what the plan was once they arrived to Ottawa.

Vetro, and Cara Drimmer, who recently got her Class 1 truck driving licence, say it’s time to get their jobs back and are driving to Ottawa together.

