'We don't need the government to tell us what to do': Trucker on why he supports the Freedom Convoy

Recent events revolving around government mandates have exploded onto the international scene, as thousands of truckers from across Canada, as well as the U.S., converge on our nation's capital.

This comes two years after the beginning of the pandemic, and it seems now Canadians have had enough.

There is a strong push by bailout media, alongside our politicians such as NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole, and the prime minister himself, Justin Trudeau, to accuse this group of being a fringe minority of extremists, or otherwise anti-vax, anti-mask conspiracy theorists, but this is simply not the case.

Mandates revolving around everything from masks to vaccines, to all the other orders issued by out bureaucrats, have been tiring for all Canadians, regardless of your vaccines status.

This is exactly what the convoy is fighting for, irrelevant of your vaccination status, they declare that these mandates are their sole issue, and it’s what they will be fighting to end, once they reach Ottawa.

I had the opportunity to speak with a real trucker, and owner of Absolute Logistics, Haru, to find out what it’s like for a trucker to see not just the convoy, but as well the outcry of support coming from every corner of the country.