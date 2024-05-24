Trucker responsible for Humboldt Broncos crash to be deported

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, the truck driver responsible for the bus crash with the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team, has been ordered to be deported.

The decision came on Friday morning at the Immigration and Refugee Board hearing in Calgary.

Sidhu's lawyer, Michael Greene, said the decision was a given as Sidhu is not a Canadian citizen and he was responsible for a serious crime.

Sidhu is from India and had permanent resident status in Canada.

He was granted parole after being sentenced to eight years for dangerous driving in the 2018 bus crash in Saskatchewan, which killed 16 people and injured 13 others.

Sidhu's lawyer mentioned that numerous other legal procedures are still pending, and the deportation process could take months or even years.

"This is part of the sadness of the whole process. We're left with a situation where permanent residents have no rights whatsoever to have their personal circumstances considered," Greene said, according to CBC, before the decision.

"Our only mechanism is [that] after he's ordered deported, we're going to ask them to give back his [permanent resident] status [based] on humanitarian grounds."

"But in the meantime, he has no status."

"If hockey is Canada's game, then the Humboldt Broncos are our team. These boys and men are our sons, brothers, friends, fathers and uncles. And Humboldt, SK is our hometown town..." PS: Donations accepted at official GoFundMe page: https://t.co/JWSw7qy7Kf | #PrayForHumbolt pic.twitter.com/cDyfruV8iU — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 8, 2018

Several family members of the crash victims have expressed their desire for Sidhu to be deported.